The Blues Brothers Headline Cannabis Music Fest in Niles on August 20th





NILES, Mich., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highway Horticulture Productions, Float Nation Live, and Belushi’s Farm are proud to bring The Blues Brothers, featuring Dan Aykroyd & Jim Belushi and The Sacred Hearts Band to the first ever Blues’d and Infused cannabis fest to the River Front Park in Niles, MI on August 20th from 2:00pm to 9:00pm. The event will also feature local bands, food trucks, consumption tents, a game area, and the Blues Mobile State Trooper 55 car. A film crew will be on site filming footage for a Blues Brothers documentary.



See the Blues Brothers live on their Mission from God as they introduce Belushi’s Farm Cannabis to Michigan with the help of Highway Horticulture Productions. Their Working Man’s Brand will be available on site from your favorite local retailers, including Sunset Coast Provisions, Green Stem, Higher Breed, NOBO, Pinnacle Emporium, and Sun Provisions.



Riverfront Park South in Niles, Michigan, 49120

Saturday, Aug 20, 2022, 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM

All-Day General Admission: $100, $75 in advance through Farechild Events with promo code Local25, or through participating provisioning centers: Sunset Coast Provisions in Cassopolis, Green Stem in Niles, Higher Breed in Breedsville, NOBO in Benton Harbor, or Sun Provisions in Decatur

All-day general admission with a swag bag: $150 SOLD OUT

VIP: $350 SOLD OUT

You must be 21 years of age to attend this event.

Tickets available through Farechild Events at: www.bluesdandinfused.com

Media Contact:

Dan Kennedy

dan@highwayhorticulture.com

Phone : ​​269.932.3663

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7201eb41-7d01-468c-b4f3-5de5706dfbf6