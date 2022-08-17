Automotive Air Flow Meter Market Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 8% During 2022-2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Automotive Air Flow Meter Market Analysis by Vehicle Type, by Sales Channel, by Display Type and By Region - Global Forecast to 2030” valuation to reach 8290 million by 2030 growing at 8% CAGR.

Automotive Air Flow Meter Market Overview

The air flow meters are usually used to measure the volume of intake air passing into the automobile system. The capability to detect and measure both backward and forward flow with equal sensitivity is the primary characteristic of these air flow meters. Automotive mass airflow sensors refer to the ones deployed between air filters and the car engines and control or calculate the amount of air entering the internal combustion engine.

Automotive Air Flow Meter Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Revenue by 2030 $8,290 Million

CAGR 2022 to 2030 8% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030

The engine control unit is in charge of offering the right amount of air and fuel to the engine that compels data on airflow. The global automotive air flow meters market has recorded tremendous growth in recent times. The primary aspect causing an upsurge in the market's growth is the growing demand and supply of automotive accessories and components across the globe. The market's will for fuel-efficient automobiles has ingrained airflow sensors as a vital component of the vehicle projected to boost the market's growth. Furthermore, the rising demand for integrated electronics systems in the automobile sector has caused a rise in the number of technological developments in the automotive electronics market, with security, safety, and comfort features taking priority. The driver gets essential information from parts like pollution regulating system, fuel meter, and airflow meter helping them maintain engine efficiency and manage fuel usage with the market's growth.

Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global automotive air flow meters market has recorded massive growth in recent years. The market's growth is credited to the factors such as the growing automotive sector, increased demand for precision, increased global concern about exhaust emissions, and rising concerns about the vehicle economy.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, the rising labor costs will likely impede the market's growth.

Automotive Air Flow Meter Market Segments

Among all the products, the magnetic flowmeters segment is anticipated to dominate the global automotive air flow meters market over the assessment timeframe. The segment is further fragmented into wireless and wired magnetic flowmeters. On the other hand, Coriolis and Ultrasonic segments will likely witness a substantial CAGR over the assessment era. These systems include incorporating IoT, leading to intelligent flow rate measurement solutions.

Among all the power types, the battery-powered segment is anticipated to dominate the global market for air flow meters over the coming years. on the other hand, the solar power type segment is projected to record the highest CAGR over the review timeframe. These systems are highly efficient in remote locations where general power supply is unavailable; likewise, they are the clean source with lesser costs. It usually consists of the charge regulator, enclosure, battery, and solar panel.

Among all the pipe sizes, the 2 inches pipe size segment is projected to account for the largest revenue share over the assessment era. The precise pipe size is the most essential of any product as a distorted fluid velocity profile (swirl) is one of the usual reasons for product error. Swirls or other distortions in the flow are generated by several connecting instruments such as valves, tees, and elbows.

Among all the application areas, the oil and gas segment is anticipated to dominate the highest CAGR over the assessment timeframe. The industry's rapid growth is the central aspect causing an upsurge in the segment's growth.

Automotive Air Flow Meter Market Regional Analysis

The global automotive air flow meters market is analyzed across five major regions: Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

According to the analysis reports by MRFR, the European region is anticipated to dominate the global market for automotive air flow meters over the review timeframe. The growing adoption of these systems is high in the power generation segment and is the primary aspect supporting the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, the presence of several manufacturers across the region is another crucial parameter supporting the regional market growth.

COVID-19 Impact

The global COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on the majority of the market areas across the globe. The virus had spread to almost 215 countries across the globe. In order to stop the spread of the disease, the governments across various regions announced partial or complete lockdowns. The social distancing norms and travel restrictions imposed across these regions led to causing severe damage to their financial and industrial activities among them. Like all the other market areas, the automotive air flow meter market also faced several significant challenges. The players across the global market faced a significant loss of revenue because of the sudden decline in the global demand for automotive air flow meters. The travel restrictions worldwide led to causing severe disruptions to the supply chain networks for most industrial areas. As the COVID-19 outbreak happened in December 2019, the lockdowns worldwide have led to the production of autos being briefly halted.

Furthermore, several nations-imposed curfews-like situations during which non-approved individuals were not allowed to travel, lowering the demand for automobiles. The airflow meter is usually used to measure the volume of air intake flowing into the automobile system. With the significant fall in the sales of automobiles worldwide, the global market for automotive air flow systems has also witnessed a significant loss of revenue. On the other hand, with the pandemic fading across the globe, global economic activities are picking up pace again. With the global economy returning on track, the global market for automotive air flow meters is also projected to witness substantial growth over the review timeframe.

Automotive Air Flow Meter Market Competitive Analysis

Dominant Key Players on Automotive Air Flow Meter Market Covered are:

FLIR Systems (U.S)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

K&N Engineering Inc. (the U.S)

Festo AG & Co. KG (Germany)

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (Japan)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

ACDelco (U.S)

Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K)

