AAON Announces Zero Degree Cold Climate Air-Source Heat Pump

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON), a leading manufacturer of heating and cooling products, announces its zero degree cold climate air-source heat pump packaged rooftop unit is now available from 2-30 tons. This product line is a critical solution that meets the increasing demand for building decarbonization in cold climates.



Traditional air-source heat pump products have limitations that prevent heating operation at low ambient temperatures. With the optimization of variable speed compressors, variable speed outdoor fans, and advanced AAON controls, the zero degree cold climate air-source heat pump enhances compressorized heat pump heating application into a wide range of climate zones, down to 0°F. Research and development is already underway at AAON for expanding the product line into larger capacity equipment, as well as expanding the operating range down to even lower ambient temperatures.

“We are excited to provide our customers with this innovative product that meets their requirements for building electrification and decarbonization,” said Gary Fields, AAON President and CEO. “This AAON innovation is a direct result of our investment in research and development, and its high efficiency performance has been tested and verified down to zero degrees in our NAIC (Norman Asbjornson Innovation Center) laboratory.”

About AAON

Founded in 1988, AAON is a world leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments. The company’s industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance and long-term value. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allows AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.