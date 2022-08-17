Flinn Scientific Offers New Laboratory Safety Certification Courses for Teachers for Free

BATAVIA, Ill., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flinn Scientific releases updated free laboratory safety courses designed specifically for middle and high school science teachers.



Just in time for the 2022-2023 school year, Flinn Scientific has released new Lab Safety courses for middle and high school science educators. Offered free of charge, these asynchronous courses can be completed in one session and are intended to help science educators create the safest learning environments possible for their students. These courses are appropriate for teachers new to the science classroom as well as experienced educators. Some states may even offer Continuing Education Units (CEUs) for successfully completing the courses.

“Many teachers may have had limited exposure to safety practices in their educator preparation program, but we all know that creating a safe learning environment is critically important, especially in performing laboratory experiments,” says Michael Lavelle, Flinn Scientific’s chief executive officer. “Unfortunately, accidents happen in school labs every year. At Flinn, we believe that it is our responsibility to provide resources to educate teachers and administrators on safe practices.”

“As students and teachers return to in-person learning, reinforcing safety protocols is even more important today than in years past,” Lavelle continues. “After having been out of the school building for several years, students may be unaware of safe lab practices. It’s critical that teachers have the knowledge and tools they need to create laboratories where students can learn science safely.”

Flinn’s comprehensive collection of safety courses are accessed through PAVO, Flinn’s digital solutions platform. To get started, teachers need to simply go to https://qrco.de/newlabsafety and create an account, add the free courses to their dashboard and then complete the courses at their own pace. To explore and implement the wide variety of resources PAVO offers, teachers can activate a free trial by going to https://www.flinnsci.com/pavo/teacher-trial/.

About PAVO

Advance your science solutions with PAVO, by Flinn Scientific. PAVO is our award-winning all-in-one digital platform containing more than 7000 customizable lessons, labs, and assessments in the areas of chemistry, biology, environmental science, physics, physical science, life science, earth and space science and STEM tools, all aligned with the Next Generation Science Standards. The passion of our scientists, educators and instructional designers is apparent in the more than 3,000 instructional videos and augmented and virtual reality simulations. Simply, PAVO is the solution science educators need to extend and enrich learning and bring science alive to all learners. To learn more visit Flinnpavo.com.

About Flinn Scientific

For more than four decades, Flinn Scientific has been a trusted partner of STEM, STEAM and science education professionals, and the best source for quality laboratory supplies, instructional tools and resources, and essential safety instruction. Always attuned to today’s changing learning environments, Flinn Scientific provides products, digital solutions and professional development opportunities that empower teachers as they engage and inspire the next generation of scientists. Flinn Scientific is committed to supporting teachers as they help students develop the content knowledge, critical thinking, and inquiry skills they will need to succeed in advanced education and careers of the 21st century. To learn more visit Flinnsci.com.