Poultry Packaging Market to Exceed US$ 4 Bn by 2032 as Need for Extended Shelf Life and Safety of Food Products Grows | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest insights by Future Market Insights (FMI), the poultry packaging market is estimated to rise at 5% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. The sales in the market are projected to reach US$ 2.5 Bn by 2022 amid growing consumption of poultry meat across the globe. Poultry packaging is important as it prevents the growth of the microbiological organisms in the food products.



In order to keep the food safe, secure and to extend the shelf life of the products various preservative techniques are used in the packaging industry. In addition, another factor contributing to the growth of poultry packaging is the initiatives from the various governments to increase healthy food products.

The poultry packaging maintains the food nutrition, appearance and aroma, fueling the adoption among end users at a robust pace. In terms of packaging format, rigid poultry packaging is extensively used, as it is preferred by the end users. Hence, manufacturers are focusing on the research and development of packaging techniques so that more convenient and safe packaging can be done for the poultry products.

Get a Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15449

Key Takeaways from Poultry Packaging Market

In terms of packaging format, the segment rigid packaging is projected to grow at the rate of 5.6% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

CAGR between 2022 and 2032. North America is expected to have a high growth owing to increasing demand for nutritional protein rich food and growing consumption of poultry products in the region.

Based on distribution channel, the retail store segment is expected to surge at 1.6x the current market value during the forecast period.

the current market value during the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to dominate the global poultry packaging market owing to the presence of leading players in the country

India is predicted to lead the growth in South Asia poultry packaging market on the back of growing development in the packaging industry





“Need for extended shelf life of the processed and ready to eat meals has increased the demand for active packaging solutions. Hence, key players are extensively investing in research & development for advanced packaging technologies, creating growth opportunities for poultry packaging industry players” – says FMI analyst

Widespread Consumption of Poultry Meals to Boost the Market

There is a rise in the demand for healthy diet products as the generation is inclining toward a healthy lifestyle. Poultry provides nutritional food containing high quality protein and it has a low proportion of fat. Various benefits of poultry meat have increased the consumption of the poultry meals such as a balanced diet, reduce risk of diseases and overweight, etc.

Thus, the consumer becoming more cognizant and aware of building a healthy lifestyle to fight against any unforeseen pandemic has increased the consumption of nutritive poultry meals. Hence, widespread consumption of poultry meat across the globe will increase the demand for poultry packaging.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15449

Poultry Packaging Market by Category

By Material:

Plastic

Paper

Molded Pulp





By Packaging Type:

Rigid Packaging Trays Bowls Cans Boxes

Flexible Packaging Pouches Wraps Bags Films



By Distribution Channel:

E-commerce

Retail Stores

Convenience Stores





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania





Poultry Packaging Market Landscape

Berry Global Inc., Amcor PLC, Mondi Group, Smurfit Kappa and International Paper are the key players operating in the global poultry packaging market. Also, some of the noticeable players operating in the poultry packaging are Sealed Air Corporation, ProAmpac LLC, Glenroy, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Winpak Limited, Sealpac International bv, Klöckner Pentaplast, Mannok Pack, Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd, Visy, Cascades Inc., ULMA GROUP, Smart Packaging Solutions, VISKOTEEPAK, Safepack and others.

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Click on the Below Link to Buy this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15449

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Impact of Covid-19

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Macro Factors and Forecast Factors

3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4.2. Raw Material Suppliers

3.4.3. Manufacturers, Wholesalers and Distributors

3.4.4. End Users / Customers

3.5. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.6. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.7. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

4. Global Poultry Packaging Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2015-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2022-2032

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

Read More TOC..

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Packaging Market Insights

Meat, Poultry and Seafood Packaging Market Size: Meat, Poultry and Seafood Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2027

Packaging Design And Simulation Technology Market Share: Packaging Design And Simulation Technology Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2026

Packaging Tapes Market Trend: Packaging Tapes Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2026

Packaging Bins Market Demand: Global sales of packaging bins stood at around US$ 1.9 Bn in 2021 and is slated to increase at a CAGR of 4.4% to reach a valuation of US$ 3.0 Bn by 2032

Packaging Laminates Market Analysis: The global packaging laminates market is set to top US$ 5.9 Bn in 2022, and is predicted to expand at a steady CAGR of 5% to reach a valuation of US$ 8.9 Bn by 2030

Packaging Straps and Buckles Market Outlook: The global packaging straps and buckles market was valued at around US$ 3.4 Bn in 2021. Packaging straps and buckles sales are projected to increase at a healthy CAGR of 5.0%, reaching a valuation of US$ 5.7 Bn by 2032

End-of-Line Packaging Market Value: End-of-Line Packaging Market by Technology, Function, End Use & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Molded Pulp Packaging Machines Market Sale: Molded Pulp Packaging Machines Market by Machine Type, Application, End-use Industry & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Tea Packaging Market Type: Tea Packaging Market by Material type, End use, Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Kraft Packaging Market Forecast: Kraft Packaging Market by Product Type, Packaging Type, End Use & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Download complimentary copy of Future Market Insights White Paper on Intelligent Packaging for Circular Economy published in collaboration with Graham Packaging and Avery Dennison

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/poultry-packaging-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs