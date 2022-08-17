National Startup Day - Megaphone Kicks Off Wefunder Campaign With a New App for Digital Democracy

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Megafono Corporation, developer of the artificial intelligence-based Megaphone+ and Megaphone Dashboard applications, announced today a Community Round offering under the Wefunder platform. The new Megaphone SaaS platform will revolutionize the way over 160 million voters impact legislation and interact with representatives at all levels of government.

"The American public is frustrated and believes that politics is broken in our country," stated Bill Lockhart, CEO of Megafono Corporation. "Our political system has failed to stay current with the latest technology. With the Megaphone suite of products, we will create a digital democracy that will increase participation in the legislative process and improve communications with our federal, state and local representatives."

Megaphone+, a one-stop-shop for legislative tracking, civic engagement, and real impact on legislation, will have game-changing features and puts users' concerns on an equal playing field with the most expensive lobbyists and influential special interest groups.

"Megaphone app brings four innovative features using our proprietary AI engine," added Lockhart. "Using blockchain technology for secure communication, Megaphone+ allows users to track issues, legislation and leaders; provide valuable feedback; participate in crowdsource lobbying and provide organic polling."

Megafono recently conducted a national survey of voters and found that 49% of the respondents were interested in an app that would provide services to improve communication with their representatives; over 60% would like to track and comment on legislation; and 30% would pay a premium for these enhanced features.

"Article after article points out how the $6 billion market that the polling industry serves is failing to accurately reflect voters' opinions and intentions. With Megaphone's in-depth analysis platform, we will be able to instantly measure voters' sentiment and viewpoints on issues and legislation being proposed," stated Lockhart. "Equivalent to how Wefunder is changing the world of startup capital fundraising, Megaphone will address the troubles we are facing in our representative government."

Megafono Corporation was founded by a team experienced with tech and political startups. The Company is based in Washington, DC, and projects to be revenue positive in year two of its operations.

A detailed video and description of the Wefunder campaign can be found at: https://wefunder.com/megaphone/

"Megaphone is the perfect platform for a future-facing digital democracy and the information hub for the new web 3.0 world. Join us as we turn the Beltway on its head and give politics back to the people!" the Megafono Corporation CEO concluded.

