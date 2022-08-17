Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Twin Oaks in San Ramon, Calif.

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of the sales center at its Twin Oaks master-planned community in San Ramon, Calif. Twin Oaks by Toll Brothers features luxurious single-family homes and townhomes in tranquil Contra Costa County. The Toll Brothers Sales Center is now open at 2000 Mateo Miller Circle in San Ramon, and construction is underway on the model homes.

Homes in the Grove Collection at Twin Oaks include large open floor plan townhomes with 1,352 to 2,764 square feet of living space, 2 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 baths, luxurious kitchens, and 2-car garages. The Arbor Collection offers expansive single-family homes with 2,800+ square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 to 4 baths, and 2-car garages. In addition to the built-to-order homes, there are also a number of quick move-in homes with designer-appointed features currently available in Twin Oaks. Home prices start at $1,044,995.

Home buyers at Twin Oaks will enjoy a relaxed lifestyle in proximity to local luxury retail, golf courses, parks, hiking and biking trails, as well as convenient access to the 680 and 580 freeways and the Pleasanton/Dublin BART station. Twin Oaks is also situated near highly ranked schools in the San Ramon Valley Unified School District.

“Twin Oaks offers modern design and luxury living among the natural beauty of the hills of San Ramon, all while providing easy access to City Center Bishop Ranch,” said Todd Callahan, Division President of Toll Brothers in Northern California. “We invite prospective home buyers to explore the variety of home designs at Twin Oaks, as well as the many structural and personalization options available to ensure their new home reflects their unique style and needs.”

Home buyers at Twin Oaks will experience one-stop shopping at the national award-winning Toll Brothers Design Studio in Pleasanton. The state-of-the-art Studio allows buyers to browse through a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home. Toll Brothers communities offer top name-brand included features that other builders consider upgrades, such as gourmet kitchens with granite or quartz countertops, Whirlpool and JennAir appliances, and 42” cabinets; rich hardwood flooring; Kohler plumbing fixtures; and more.

For more information and to schedule an appointment to visit Toll Brothers communities throughout California, call (844) 790-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

###

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Attachments