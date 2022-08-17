Asia-Pacific Digital Pathology Market to Hit USD 393.33 Million by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Asia-Pacific digital pathology market accrued earnings worth $143.32 million in 2021, and is predicted to hit $393.33 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2031. The market research study provides a detailed analysis of oscillating market trends, top-most segments, value chain analysis, major investment business scenarios, regional space, and competitive landscape. The study is a key information source for giant players, entrepreneurs, shareholders, and owners in generating new strategies for the future and taking steps to improve their market position. The report displays an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 and guides investors in allocating funds to the rapidly evolving industry.





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Market Size in 2031 $393.33 Million CAGR 10.6% No. of Pages in Report 188 Segments Covered Product Type, Application, End User, and Region Drivers Massive adoption of digital pathology to enhance lab efficiency Rise in demand for accurate diagnostics due to increase in the prevalence of cancer. Opportunities Increase in the aging population prone to chronic diseases is set to enhance the demand for technologically advanced diagnostic techniques in Asia-Pacific. Launching of cost-effective scanners for private pathology services. Restraints High costs related to digital pathology systems.

The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the expansion of the Asia-Pacific digital pathology market. The reason is the strict implementation of lockdowns and social distancing measures by governments, leading to rise in the use of digital pathology solutions in the healthcare sector in Asia-Pacific.

Rise in the need for diagnostics devices due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the massive growth of the regional market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the Asia-Pacific digital pathology market based on product type, application, end user, and region. It provides an in-depth analysis of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can derive a conclusion about market trends and insights. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in understanding which sub-segments are to be tapped for achieving huge growth in the years ahead.

Based on product type, the scanners segment contributed the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the overall share of the Asia-Pacific digital pathology market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant status during the forecast timespan. This segment is also estimated to record fastest CAGR of 11.1% over forecast timeline. The report also provides an overall analysis of segments such as software and storage & communication systems. Based on application, the disease diagnosis segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing more than one-third of the overall share of the Asia-Pacific digital pathology market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to contribute the highest market share by 2031. Moreover, this segment is also anticipated to record the fastest growth with a CAGR of nearly 11.1% during the forecast timeline. The report also provides an overall analysis of segments such as drug discovery, teleconsultation, and training and education.

Based on end user, the pharma and biotech companies segment contributed the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the overall share of the Asia-Pacific digital pathology market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its lead status even in 2031. However, the clinical segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of nearly 11.0% over the forecast period. The report also provides an overall analysis of segments such as educational.

Based on the country, Japan accounted for the highest market share in 2021, contributing more than one-fourth of the overall share towards the Asia-Pacific digital pathology market. Moreover, the country is set to maintain its dominant status during the forecast period. However, the Indian digital pathology market is projected to register the highest CAGR of nearly 14.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Leading players of the Asia-Pacific digital pathology market analyzed in the market research report include Nikon Corporation, Visopharma A/S, Hamamatsu photonics, F-Hoffmann-La-Roche, Akoya Biosciences, Qritive, Aether AI, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Danaher Corporation, and Indica Labs Inc.

The report evaluates these major participants in the Asia-Pacific digital pathology industry. These participants have executed a spectrum of key business strategies such as the expansion of regional and customer base, product development, strategic collaborations, and joint ventures for expanding product lines in the Asia-Pacific digital pathology market and extending the market growth. The market research report aids the performance monitoring of each segment, positioning of each product in respective segments, and impact of new technology and product launches on the overall market size.

