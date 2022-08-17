Restaurant Industry Leaders, Creative Hospitality Concepts Restaurant Group Take Over Long-Standing Libertyville Restaurant With Plans to Expand

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experience the taste of Italy in the heart of Libertyville. Coppolillo's Italiano, set to open in late August 2022, will offer diners a taste of true Italian culture through cuisine. The menu will feature a variety of traditional and modern dishes, all of which have been carefully refined to provide an elegant and memorable dining experience. In addition to the food, the restaurant will also offer a selection of fine wines and spirits, making it the perfect place to enjoy a leisurely meal with friends or family. With its sophisticated approach to cuisine and its dedication to providing an authentic taste of Italy, Coppolillo's new gourmet Italian restaurant is sure to become a favorite among locals and visitors alike.

Owner and Executive Chef Steve Coppolillo have over three decades of culinary experience in some of the most prestigious kitchens; however, the one he holds in the highest regard is his grandmother's, where Steve discovered his passion for cooking and laid his culinary foundation. Steve is excited to bring his food and culture to the community. The restaurant will be located on 160 East Cook Ave., Libertyville, IL, and it will feature a cozy patio for al fresco dining. The newly coveted location is 5,000 square feet with seating for approximately 100 patrons. Chef Steve Coppolillo and co-owner and COO Angelo Eliades are planning to take over the adjacent office space connected to the restaurant, increasing its guest capacity by another 50 to 60 seats.

"We understand that this space has provided solace, celebration, and most of all, great meals for exceptional customers! We intend to continue that tradition and make our mark in Libertyville!" said Eliades, Chief Operations Officer.

After successfully taking over Rosebud Steakhouse during the pandemic from the Rosebud Restaurant Group, the dynamic leaders found themselves on the receiving end of positive press, positive reviews, and positive balance sheets. This prompted the creation of a restaurant group that is producing a powerhouse of brands.

The group has already developed multiple brands: Rosebud Steak, Coppolillo's Italiano, and Windy City Social, as well as go-to-market plans that take the group national in the next few years. The first Coppolillio's Italiano will open this month in Libertyville.

Whether you're looking for a romantic night out, a casual meal with friends, you're a lifelong fan of Italian cuisine, or you're just looking for something new to try, this restaurant is sure to have something for you. So, mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable dining experience!

ABOUT CREATIVE HOSPITALITY CONCEPTS:

Angelo Eliades and Steve Coppolillo are seasoned 30+ year fine-dining veterans with a focus on experiential-based dining. They have an eye for ambiance and the pallets to bring priceless plates to the table. Eliades brings his experience and expertise in multi-unit operations focusing on the front of the house, while Chef Coppolillo will be overseeing and directing the culinary vision of the group.

For more information on Coppolillo Italiano's expansion and other concepts in development, please visit Creative Hospitality Concepts at chcrestaurants.com

Address: 160 East Cook Ave., Libertyville, IL, United States, 60048

Phone: 1-847-773-4234

Website: http://coppolillos.com/

Phone: 312-391-1446

