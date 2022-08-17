The Campaign to Re-Elect Sheriff Villanueva Announces Endorsements by PPOA, PORAC, CCELA, LAPPL, Pasadena POA and SEBA Political Action Committee

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The campaign to re-elect Sheriff Alex Villanueva announces endorsements by law enforcement agencies including Los Angeles County Professional Peace Officers Association (PPOA), Peace Officers Research Association of California (PORAC), California Coalition of Law Enforcement Associations (CCELA), Los Angeles Police Protective League (LAPPL), Pasadena Police Officers Association (Pasadena POA) and SEBA Political Action Committee.

"The endorsements by fellow law enforcement agencies and peace officers mean a lot to my campaign and to me personally. This support is an affirmation of the work my department has done toward real reform over the past several years and an acknowledgment that we will continue to deliver on our promises and make Los Angeles one of the safest, most sought-after destinations in the country," said Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

The endorsement by PPOA, PORAC, CCELA, SEBA Political Action Committee and Pasadena Police Officers Association is in addition to previous endorsements by police coalitions ALADS and LAAPOA. The support of those officers who the Sheriff leads, and who work daily to make the city a better place, is pivotal to the campaign.

As the campaign heads into the primary, Villanueva has also been endorsed by several labor unions representing the working class residents of Los Angeles who help make the community's lives better on a day-to-day basis, including Sprinkler Fitters Local 709, UA 250 Welders, Plumbers Steamfitters Local Union #230, and Plumbers Fitters Local 78, to name a few.

The campaign to reelect Sheriff Villanueva has been endorsed by a diverse coalition of supporters which is growing daily, including current and former mayors, councilmembers, school board members, civic and religious groups, and more. The most recent endorsement comes from retired NASA Astronaut, Jose Hernandez.

In addition, current and former mayors who have recently endorsed the Sheriff include: Torrance Mayor, George Chen; La Puente Mayor, Charlie Klinakis; La Verne Mayor, Tim Hepburn; Mayor of Whittier, Joe Vinatieri; Mayor Pro-Tem of Whittier, Jessica Martinez; Former Glendora Mayor, Cliff Hamlow; Former Arcadia Mayor, Bob Harbicht; Former Mayor of Walnut, Joaquin Lim; and Former Montebello Mayor, Vivian Romero.

Additional endorsements from local councilmembers include: Jose Hernandez; Santa Fe Springs Councilmember, Juanita Martin; Santa Fe Springs Councilmember, Jay Sarno; Pico Rivera Councilmember, Raul Elias; Duarte Councilmember, Sam Kang; Rosemead Councilmember, Polly Low; City of Industry Councilmember, Newell Ruggles; Santa Monica Councilmember, Oscar De La Torre; La Mirada Councilmember, John Lewis; City of Paramount Councilmember, Annette Delgadillo; and Torrance Councilmember, Aurellio Mattucci.

