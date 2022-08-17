Berdon LLP Returns to Citi Field for the End of Summer Math Hits Tournament

New York, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Official Accountants and Advisors of the New York Mets, Berdon LLP (Berdon) partnered with Learn Fresh, the Mets, and the Amazin’ Mets Foundation for the second year in a row to bring New York City middle school students Math Hits, an insightful summer education program focusing on STEM and social-emotional learning while leveraging students’ passions for sports and entertainment to make learning fun.

On August 10th, Berdon and the Mets invited students from the Cross Island YMCA and the Sheltering Arms Children & Family Services of P.S. 105 to Citi Field for the first ever End of Summer Math Hits Tournament. Due to COVID, last year’s program was unable to include the tournament, so this year, the organizations made up for it by providing participating students with a full day of activities, including a round-robin Math Hits tournament and attendance to the Mets’ 10-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Earlier in the summer, Berdon welcomed additional students participating in the program from New York Edge to Citi Field for the add-on program that the Firm developed as part of Math Hits, titled Personal Branding and Career Preparedness, which imparts practical knowledge on the topics of resume building, interview skills, social media etiquette, financial literacy, and STEM-related career paths to prepare participating students for future academic and professional success.

VIDEO: Berdon at the End of Summer Math Hits Tournament Featured on SNY

The most recent event was the culmination of a summer of gameplay, where students drafted their teams of current and former Mets players based on their career stats and utilized their math skills to compete in the tournament and win for a chance to advance to the championship round.

“Being involved, whether contributing our expertise to their learning experience or just cheering on the students, our professionals serve as role models of where a STEM education can lead,” said Berdon Chief Operating Officer Rebecca Goodman-Stephens. “We’re thrilled that we were able to partner with the Mets, the Amazin’ Mets Foundation, and Learn Fresh again this year and provide the opportunity for students to work as teams, connect with students from other programs, and spend time at the stadium to enhance their math skills and have fun.”

Berdon helped facilitate and referee the games at the End of Summer Tournament and awarded the winners and runners-up with gift cards. The hope is that the winners leave the tournament with a newfound love of math and the ability to purchase school supplies and equipment to help advance their continuing education.

“After seeing the impact Math Hits and our add-on program had on the students last year, there was no question as to whether we would continue our partnership with the Mets, the Amazin’ Mets Foundation, and Learn Fresh,” said Berdon Managing Partner Mark Bosswick. “In addition to supporting this unique and inspirational experience for local students, developing a diverse next generation of STEM and business leaders is something very important to Berdon. We have seen firsthand the effects the shortage of STEM professionals has caused across multiple industries, including the accounting profession, and by working with students at this age, we hope to encourage them to pursue opportunities that they may not have been aware existed.”

This year’s Math Hits program will close out with one more Personal Branding and Career Preparedness event run by Berdon at Citi Field on October 4th.

ABOUT BERDON LLP

Berdon LLP, founded in 1917, is one of the nation’s largest accounting and advisory firms. With more than 400 professionals and staff, Berdon is dedicated to helping clients in all aspects of their personal finance and business matters. To learn more about Berdon’s areas of expertise and receive valuable information that can help you move forward with confidence, visit www.berdonllp.com or click here.

ABOUT LEARN FRESH

Learn Fresh is a non-profit organization that inspires students’ STEM and Social-emotional learning through community, play, and rigorous exploration. Developing programs, like Math Hits, Learn Fresh leverages students’ passion for sports and entertainment to make learning fun. Educators and partners looking to get involved or donate to help facilitate similar programs should reach out to info@learnfresh.org or click here.

