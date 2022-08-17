Results-Driven Skincare Brand Solvaderm Launches New Men's Line: The Blackstone Collection

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solvaderm, a global brand known for creating scientifically advanced, professional strength skincare formulas has announced the launch of their latest innovation - a collection of products formulated for the needs of male skin called The Blackstone Collection. The launch comes as new research shows that the global men's skincare market size was valued at $11.6 B in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% through 2027.

The Blackstone Collection is a highly effective, medical-grade skincare line with a selection of results-driven products that have been made especially for the needs of male skin and includes:

24-HOUR MOISTURIZER CREAM This 24-hour hydrating cream absorbs quickly, infusing the skin with deep moisture. A light-weight texture with hyaluronic acid, squalane, jojoba seed oil, and apricot kernel oil, this formula has the unique ability to cater to the specialized hydration needs of male skin.

FACE + BODY MIST ANTI-BLEMISH TREATMENT SPRAY This invigorating face + body mist can be used as a midday pick-me-up to ease dryness and irritation. Eucalyptus cools, refreshes and hydrates skin in an instant. Its astringent properties also help to tone and balance the skin's pH while fighting against blemishes on the face and body.

DAILY PICK-UP EYE CREAM Say goodbye to tired eyes and hello to a visibly brighter, tightened and rejuvenated eye area with this active cream. A blend of botanically derived proteins encourages microcirculation which reduces discoloration and dark circles while vitamin K and arnica deliver antioxidant benefits and help to reduce the appearance of swelling. Hyaluronic acid holds moisture to the skin, visibly plumping its appearance from within, while reducing fine lines.

"Basic hygiene and shaving products once marked the extent of the masculine grooming regimen. Today, men have many options for their skin, hair, beard and body," said Solvaderm spokesman, Dan OShea. "Solvaderm recognizes that the men's skincare game has changed, and we feel The Blackstone Collection provides an elevated line of products for men who are looking to focus on their own self-care with results-driven formulas created to address their needs."

PHILOSOPHY + BRAND PROMISE

Since inception, the Solvaderm brand has set forth with unwavering dedication to deliver pioneering skin care products for both women and men while upholding the highest standards in every aspect of the brand and products. Made in the USA, Solvaderm Skin Care products seek to provide solutions that surpass the quality and efficacy of products on the market for those with a wide array of dermatological skin care concerns.

###

For more information about the brand visit: www.solvaderm.com or email us at solvadermmedia@gmail.com

Related Images











Image 1: The Blackstone Collection 24-Hour Moisturizer Cream





This 24-hour hydrating cream absorbs quickly, infusing the skin with deep moisture. A light-weight texture with hyaluronic acid, squalane, jojoba seed oil, and apricot kernel oil, this formula has the unique ability to cater to specialized hydration









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment