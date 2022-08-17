DEADLINE ALERT for MF, YQ, ENOB, and WEBR: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF)

Class Period: June 20, 2021 – July 12, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 12, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Missfresh provided false financial figures in its Registration Statement; (2) Missfresh would need to amend its financial figures; (3) Missfresh, among other things, had lesser net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2021; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ)

Class Period: December 1, 2020 – July 18, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 19, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendant 17EdTech’s K-12 Academic AST Services would end less than a year after the IPO; (2) as part of its ongoing regulatory efforts, Chinese authorities would imminently curtail and/or end 17EdTech’s core business; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB)

Class Period: January 17, 2018 – June 27, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 26, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that co-founder and inventor Gumrukcu was engaged in a variety of frauds; (2) that Gumrukcu was not a licensed doctor anywhere in the world; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Gumrukcu’s purported contributions to the Company lacked a reasonable basis; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company had overstated its commercial prospects; (5) that Gumrukcu had improperly diverted approximately $20 million from Enochian to entities he owned; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Weber Inc. (NYSE: WEBR)

Class Period: August 6, 2021 – July 25, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Registration Statement made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Weber was reasonably likely to implement price increases; (2) that, as a result, consumer demand for Weber’s products was reasonably likely to decrease; (3) that, due to the resulting inventory buildup, Weber was reasonably likely to run promotions to “enhance retail sell through”; (4) that the foregoing would adversely impact Weber’s financial results; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

