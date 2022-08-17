Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

| Source: Velcan SA Velcan SA

Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG



Luxembourg, 17th August 2022

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 1st AUGUST 2022 TO 12th AUGUST 2022

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading dateNumber of shares purchasedWeighted average price (Eur)Amount of purchases (Eur)PurposeMarket
01/08/20221509.51 425Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
02/08/20222 5009.2523 125Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
09/08/202240093 600Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
10/08/20225009.74 850Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
11/08/20222509.62 400Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
Total3 800-35 400--

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 1st August 2022 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

*        *        *

Regulatory information available on                 www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                        investor@velcan.lu


Attachment


Attachments

2022.08.17 Share buyback program - weekly statement PR