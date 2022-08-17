Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement







Luxembourg, 17th August 2022

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 1st AUGUST 2022 TO 12th AUGUST 2022

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market 01/08/2022 150 9.5 1 425 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 02/08/2022 2 500 9.25 23 125 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 09/08/2022 400 9 3 600 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 10/08/2022 500 9.7 4 850 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 11/08/2022 250 9.6 2 400 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg Total 3 800 - 35 400 - -

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 1st August 2022 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

* * *

Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu



Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu







