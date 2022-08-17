Critical Limb Ischemia Treatment Market to Exceed US$ 3.49 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Advancements in endovascular techniques and optimal revascularization techniques are some of the key critical limb ischemia treatment market trends. Need for improving the outcomes of revascularization with focus on reducing ischemia-associated cardiovascular risk factors offers value-grab opportunities for industry players. The critical limb ischemia treatment market size is projected to surpass US$ 3.49 Bn by 2031.



Dilation devices and stents account for critical limb ischemia treatment market share in terms of treatment. Companies thus are geared toward advancing dilation devices and stents used for revascularization. The application of these lead to better clinical outcomes and eventually lead to better quality of life for the patients. The past few years have witnessed the segment to witness profitable avenues, especially on back of FDA approval of technologically advanced peripheral dilatation systems, thereby enriching the value chain of the manufacturers in critical limb ischemia treatment market.

Growing number of clinical trials on overcome the limitations of existing peripheral dilatation systems and endovascular treatments will enrich the product pipeline, and will boost demand for critical limb ischemia treatment market. The lucrative demand for balloon dilators and innovative devices for critical limb ischemia (CLI) vascular surgery will catalyze the expansion of the critical limb ischemia treatment market.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Critical Limb Ischemia Treatment Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2770

Key Findings of Critical Limb Ischemia Treatment Market Study

Rise in Demand for Peripheral Dilatation Systems to Generate Vast Profitable Avenues : The TMR study found that peripheral dilation systems are widely used to reduce the morbidity and mortality of CLI. Preference of revascularization as the first-line treatment has reinforced the popularity of various dilating devices in the critical limb ischemia treatment market. Increasing introduction of technologically advanced peripheral dilatation devices will pave the way to promising avenues in the near future.





The TMR study found that peripheral dilation systems are widely used to reduce the morbidity and mortality of CLI. Preference of revascularization as the first-line treatment has reinforced the popularity of various dilating devices in the critical limb ischemia treatment market. Increasing introduction of technologically advanced peripheral dilatation devices will pave the way to promising avenues in the near future. Patient Preference of Antiplatelet Drugs to Catalyze Growth Prospects: Rise in demand for minimally invasive treatments has spurred the prospects of antiplatelet drugs. Pharmaceutical companies are expanding their product line, which will propel sizable revenues in the medications segment. Widespread availability of these medications will steer revenue streams in the antiplatelet drugs sub-segment during the forecast period. Growing numbers of clinical trials on antiplatelet drugs will enable the pharmaceutical companies to enrich their product pipeline in the critical limb ischemia treatment market.



Critical Limb Ischemia Treatment Market: Key Drivers

Alarming health and economic burden of critical limb ischemia (CLI) around the world especially in developing economies is a key driver for the critical limb ischemia treatment market. Techniques that will allow minimally invasive approaches to arterial revascularization are reinforcing the market prospects.





Advancement in gene and cell therapies will extend the canvas for players in the critical limb ischemia treatment market, especially for meeting the emerging needs in patients with comorbidities, high operative risk, and in those where revascularization is not a feasible option. Rise in number of non-revascularizable patients thus will expand the window of opportunities for firms in the critical limb ischemia treatment market to tap into.



Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=2770

Critical Limb Ischemia Treatment Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America is a lucrative region and is anticipated to account for a major share of the global critical limb ischemia treatment market during the forecast period 2022–2031. High prevalence of critical limb ischemia especially in the U.S. and associated risks of limb loss and cardiovascular events in the patient population will keep the product pipeline lucrative.





The Asia Pacific market is projected to expand at rapid CAGR during the forecast period. High unmet need in patient population, growing patient awareness of the minimally invasive treatments in emerging economies, and growing healthcare spending across the region will propel revenue growth in the regional market. India and China are replete with opportunities.



Key Players

Some of the key players in the critical limb ischemia treatment market are Cesca Therapeutics Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Rexgenero Ltd., LimFlow SA, Micro Medical Solutions, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, and Boston Scientific Corporation.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=2770

Critical Limb Ischemia Treatment Market Segmentation

Treatment Medication Antiplatelet Drugs Antihypertensive Agents Lipid-lowering Agents Antithrombotic Agents Others Devices Embolic Protection Devices Peripheral Dilatation System Balloon Dilators Vascular Stents



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Countries

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Brazil

Mexico

GCC Countries

South Africa



Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Atrial Fibrillation Market: The global atrial fibrillation market is anticipated to exceed value of US$ 18.5 Bn by 2031 with a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2031.

Ostomy Drainage Bags Market: The global ostomy drainage bags market is expected to cross value of US$ 3.6 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Biosimilars Market: The global biosimilars market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 85 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 15.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Cat Allergy in Humans Market: The global cat allergy in humans market is anticipated to exceed US$ 7.8 Bn by 2031 with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Dermal Filler Market: The dermal filler market in the U.S. is anticipated to reach US$ 3.3 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Particle Therapy Market: The global particle therapy market is anticipated to exceed the value of US$ 1.2 Bn by 2031 with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market: The global physician dispensed cosmeceuticals market is expected to reach the value of US$ 19 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2031.

Hernia Repair Devices Market: The global hernia repair devices market is expected to reach the value of US$ 8.62 Bn by the end of 2028 with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com