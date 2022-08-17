SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP. INVESTOR ALERT: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Sema4

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sema4 Holdings Corp. ("Sema4” or the "Company”) (Nasdaq: SMFR; SMFRW).



Sema4 is an artificial intelligence and machine learning-driven health intelligence company that went public through a business combination with CM Life Sciences (Nasdaq: CMLF), a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. The business combination was announced on February 10, 2021 and closed on or about July 22, 2021. Sema4 common stock and warrants began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 23, 2021.

On June 14, 2022, less than a year after the business combination, Sema4 announced the departure of its Chief Financial Officer, Isaac Ro, effective immediately.

Then, on August 15, 2022 after the market closed, Sema4 issued a press release announcing changes to its research and development leadership team, including that Sema4’s Founder, Eric Schadt, was stepping down from the organization, including his role as President & Chief R&D Officer. Sema4 also issued a second press release on August 15, 2022 announcing a series of restructuring and corporate realignments, including the elimination of 250 positions, representing approximately 13% of its workforce. The Company also lowered its fiscal 2022 revenue guidance to $245 million to $255 million, compared to its prior guidance of $305 million to $315 million.

Following these disclosures, the price of Sema4’s stock fell over 33% to close at $1.60 per share on August 16, 2022.

