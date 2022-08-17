Allersearch® Laboratories Lands Savvy Cleaner's CEO Angela Brown as Brand Ambassador

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allersearch® Laboratories, the New Jersey-based company behind pet dander allergy relief for the last four decades, has a new message for pet owners. "You don't have to rehome your pet," says Allersearch® President Isidore Bale. "If a spouse or child suffers from allergies triggered by pet dander, there's an easy solution."

According to the APPA (American Pet Products Association), an estimated 69 million dogs and 45.3 million cats are owned in the United States. According to the 2021-2022 APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 70% of U.S. households own a pet, which equates to 90.5 million homes. The ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) reports that 23 million American households acquired a pet during the Covid-19 crisis.

Pet Owners Seek Allergy-Free Solutions

"Bringing pets into the home is meant to provide comfort and companionship," says Angela Brown, CEO of Savvy Cleaner and host of the Ask a House Cleaner YouTube show and podcast. "But many pet owners don't consider or know their family members suffer from pet allergies."

Reaching families about easy-to-apply home allergy treatments that neutralize the proteins of dust mite waste matter, cat and dog dander, and pollen is why Brown joined Allersearch® Laboratories in spreading the word.

"These treatments are safe, effective and allergist recommended, as well as free of perfumes, dyes, and other irritating additives." Angela Brown adds, "And if we can keep animals from being surrendered to a shelter by helping their adopted families find allergy-related comfort, we've done our job."

Allersearch® President Isidore Bale (a.k.a. Izzy the Allergy Guy) and Angela Brown are rolling out an educational series that will air on the Ask a House Cleaner Show and Podcast to educate homeowners about household asthma and allergy relief products.

