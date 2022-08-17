Emerge Ranks No. 37 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Scottsdale, Arizona, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerge, the leading freight procurement platform, was ranked No. 37 on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Emerge has been included in this list for the second consecutive year. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

2022 Inc. 5000 companies have not only been successful but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

"We are honored once again to be recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America," said Andrew Leto, Founder and CEO of Emerge. "In 2017, we built this company to fill a major gap in the transportation procurement space. The market response to our solution has been phenomenal."

As the company reached a significant milestone of five years in operation, Emerge expanded its North American presence by opening a new office in Atlanta, Georgia, to serve its growing and diverse customer base. The company also launched Emerge Benchmarking, an enhancement to its RFP solution. The feature empowers data-driven decision-making by aggregating freight industry data and providing users with vital business intelligence and market insights in real-time so they can quickly make informed decisions.

In addition to being recognized by Inc. 5000, Emerge was recently named a finalist in Fast Company magazine's World-Changing Ideas Awards. Emerge is also listed as Forbes Best Startup in America for 2022 and ranked number 8 for FreightWaves Freight Tech 25.

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

About Emerge

Transforming the $800 billion freight industry, Emerge empowers meaningful logistics relationships through its award-winning Freight Procurement Platform. Built by freight professionals for freight professionals, Emerge offers solutions that enhance the procurement process, enabling shippers and carriers to make more empowered, strategic decisions. Founded in 2017 and located in Scottsdale, Arizona, Emerge is one of the fastest-growing technology startups in the U.S. Visit www.emergemarket.com to learn more.

