Vision Announces Termination of Market Neutral Alternative Fund

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Capital Corporation (“Vision”), the manager of Vision Market Neutral Alternative Fund (the “Fund”), today announced its intention to terminate the public offering of the Fund, effective on or about October 31st, 2022 (the “Termination Date”). Following the Termination Date, the Fund intends to apply to cease to be a reporting issuer and continue as a private fund available to investors on a private placement basis pursuant to an offering memorandum. Effective today, Units of the Fund will no longer be available for purchase by new or existing unitholders.



Current unitholders of the Fund are encouraged to contact their investment advisers to discuss their options. Unitholders may redeem or switch their investments in the Fund to units of Vision Alternative Income Fund. Unitholders will not be required to pay any redemption fees or sales charges upon redemption of their Units of the Fund.

If alternative investment instructions are not received by October 24th, 2022, investments in the Fund are subject to mandatory redemption.

Vision will send a notice to each investor in the Fund regarding the termination of the offering.

As required by securities regulation, Vision presented the conflict of interest matters inherent to the Fund continuing as a non-reporting issuer to the Independent Review Committee (the “IRC”) of the Vision Funds and the IRC issued a favourable recommendation.

About Vision Capital Corporation.

Vision Capital Corporation is an alternative asset manager focused on publicly-traded securities in the real estate sector. Vision targets inefficiencies that generate a lower cost base, less risk and superior liquidity compared to direct property investments. The Manager employs a value-based approach in a long-short equity strategy and selectively utilizes active investing strategies to improve returns.

Vision targets superior risk-adjusted total returns and is particularly focused on capital preservation as a core component of its strategy.

For more information on Vision, please visit www.visioncap.ca .

