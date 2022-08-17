FCW and Carahsoft Host GovForward FedRAMP Summit on August 24, 2022

RESTON, Va., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

FCW and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be hosting the annual GovForward FedRAMP Summit on Wednesday, August 24 in Washington D.C. The second in the 2022 series of Carahsoft GovForward events focusing on FedRAMP, will be held in-person and virtually. The summit will explore the new FedRAMP policy developments, how the changing threat environment challenges agencies with limited people and budgetary resources and lessons learned from the log4j vulnerability.

This event will feature industry leaders and Government executives who will discuss:

What the proposed rules on incident reporting can mean for agencies

How a threat-based approach to risk management offers more security

How new data on threats and responses is helping create new frameworks

Why including security frameworks in enterprise mobility management is essential

What changes may be coming for acquiring cloud services through a new marketplace

How state and local governments are progressing with StateRAMP

WHO:

The event includes presentations by Government leaders, including:

Judy Baltensperger, Program Manager, CDM Dashboard, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

Kenneth Bible, Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Homeland Security [Pending Agency Approval]

David Catansoso, Director, Enterprise Cloud Solutions Office (ECSO), Department of Veterans Affairs

John Connor, IT Specialist, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)

Brian Conrad, Director, FedRAMP Program, General Services Administration (GSA) [Pending Agency Approval]

Leah McGrath, Executive Director, StateRAMP

Andre Mendes, Chief Information Officer, Department of Commerce [Pending Agency Approval]

Brian Paap, Standards Lead, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) [Pending Agency Approval]

Victoria Pillitteri, FISMA Lead, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) [Pending Agency Approval]

Fred Ruonavar, J5 Chief of DISA Mission Assurance and DISA/DoDIN Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Division, Defense Information Systems Agency

Jim Sheire, Branch Chief, Quality Services Management Office, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)



As well as insight and Master Classes by industry experts, including:

Steve Boberski, Business Development Executive, Genesys

Lou Giglio, Head of Federal Government Sales, Zoom

Kevin Hansen, Public Sector Chief of Technology, Micro Focus

Penny Klein, Vice President Enterprise Security Compliance, SAP NS2

Ania Kowalczuk, Vice President, Governance Risk and Compliance, MongoDB

Rahat Sethi, Manager, Technology GRC, Adobe

Troy Schneider, President, GovExec 360

Nate Smolenski, CISO, Head of Cyber Intelligence Strategy CISSP, CISM, CISA

Steve Witt, Director of Public Sector, Nintex



This year’s summit is sponsored by the following industry partners. Attendees are encouraged to learn more about each of these solution providers by visiting their tables at the onsite event to access relevant resources, chat with company representatives, or learn about FedRAMP solutions through Carahsoft’s reseller partners.

Adobe

Copado

Datadog

Genesys

Micro Focus

MongoDB

Netskope

Nintex

SAP NS2

Securonix

Splunk

stackArmor

VMware

Zoom



WHEN:

7:30 am - 3:30 pm ET; 4:30 am - 12:15 pm PT

The virtual program will begin at 8:30am ET; 5:30am PT

Wednesday, August 24, 2022

WHERE:

Online

JW Marriott

1331 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest,

Washington, DC, USA

Directions

REGISTER:

The event agenda and registration are available on the GovForward FedRAMP Summit website. Attendees are eligible to receive up to five continuing professional education (CPE) credits. This event is complimentary for all Government attendees. Contact Hannah Snyder at (571) 662-4889 or GovForward@carahsoft.com for more information.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Customer Experience, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com