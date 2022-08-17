Proactive news headlines including Target, Silver Range Resources, Royal Helium, NorthWest Copper and Graphene Manufacturing Group

New York , Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Target reports bigger-than-expected 90% drop in quarterly earnings click here
- Belmont Resources JV partner Marquee Resources reports 'wide mineralized envelope' in final assay results from Lone Star copper-gold project click here
- SPYR says its GeoTraq subsidiary offers patent smart solutions for simple IoT problems click here
- Thunderbird Entertainment Group subsidiary Great Pacific Media appoints two new executives click here
- ACME Lithium reports promising sample results from drill hole at Clayton Valley lithium brine project in Nevada click here
- SinglePoint applauds Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 for climate change investment click here
- Japan Gold starts drilling at Saroma prospect at its Ikutahara project in Hokkaido click here
- Transition Metals starts drilling large breccia system on its Aylmer project in Ontario click here
- Silver Range Resources provides update on Nevada operations click here
- District Metals reports bonanza grade gold and significant zinc equivalent intercept at Tomtebo property in Sweden click here
- Hillcrest soft-switching technology leads to smaller, lighter inverters and better power quality click here
- Royal Helium seeks secondary listing on London’s AIM market click here
- Prospector Metals options Schefferville Gold Project in Quebec, Canada to Newfoundland Discovery click here
- Lumina Gold encouraged by completed 2021/2022 drill campaign at Cangrejos project in Ecuador click here
- NioCorp Developments notes benefits from new federal legislation click here
- NorthWest Copper finds more high-grade copper and gold mineralization near surface at Kwanika project click here
- Graphene Manufacturing Group says it has taken a final investment decision on Phase 1 of its manufacturing expansion project click here
- Canada Silver Cobalt appoints Gerhard Kiessling as its vice president Exploration click here
- AMPD Ventures closes first tranche its non-brokered private placement; increases size of overall offering to $1.8M click here
- Metal Energy acquires 70% interest in Manibridge project in Manitoba; to continue exploration to earn up to 100% interest click here
- PowerTap Hydrogen Capital says it stands to benefit from US Inflation Reduction of Act of 2022 click here
- BioPorto lifts full-year guidance after strong H1 revenue growth click here
- Love Pharma enters into agreement to buy Doc Hygiene for US$300,000 click here
- Tracesafe announces non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000 click here
- Adastra expands its market footprint with Medical Sales License from Health Canada click here
- Royal Helium appoints Shayne Neigum as its chief operating officer (COO) and head of Exploration click here
