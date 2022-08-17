Demand for Global Melt Blown Nonwovens Market Size to Surpass USD 11278.58 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 5.30% | Melt Blown Nonwovens Industry Trends, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

TOKYO, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Melt Blown Nonwovens Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product (Fine Fibers and Dual Texture), By Material (Polypropylene, Polyester, Polystyrene, Polyurethane, Polyamides, Polycarbonate and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Melt Blown Nonwovens Market size & share in terms of revenuewas valued at USD 8273.40 million in 2021 and it is expected to reach at around USD 11278.58 million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.30% during the forecast period 2022to 2028.”

What are Melt Blown Nonwovens? How big is the Melt Blown NonwovensIndustry?

Report Overview:

Melt blowing is the technique used to create microfiber nonwoven fabrics. High-velocity air blows thermoplastic resin into tiny, fibrous, and self-bonding webs. Melt blown materials are commonly used in filtration applications because they have a fine fiber diameter (0.5 to 10 microns), random & fine fiber orientation, low to moderate web strength, low weight, and large surface area.

Many industries, including insulation equipment, medicine, filtration, electrical & electronics, and hygiene, use melt blown nonwovens. Owing to the rise in demand for melt-blown nonwovens, the global melt blown nonwovens market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

The market share of meltblown nonwovens will increase due to rising demand for consumer electronics, medical devices, home appliances, hygiene products, textile items, and insulating products. Another aspect that may increase product demand in the upcoming years is the rising need for hygiene products in developing countries. All across the world, governments have made wearing masks in public places mandatory. A melt-blown nonwoven fabric is a key filter component used in N95 respirators and surgical masks. Demand for covers and PPE kits are a significant factor in expanding the melt-blown nonwovens sector.

The market expands as a result of all these reasons. Throughout the projected period, the meltblown nonwovens sector will experience growth due to growing environmental concerns and rigorous rules designed to decrease ecological contamination. Consumers are spending more on high-quality products due to rising disposable incomes, which will drive market growth. Melt-blown products have significant production costs because they require giant machinery, including extruders, hoppers, winders, and collectors. Consequently, it is projected that this will impede market expansion.

Melt Blown Nonwovens Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the demand for products in 2020, and it is anticipated to have the same effect in 2021 and 2022 as well. As a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, it is now mandatory for billions of people all across the world to wear masks whenever they go outside. Because of the sudden increase in the demand for masks in 2020, there was a significant spike in the quantity of melt-blown nonwoven fabrics that were purchased. Before the pandemic, the industrial capacity of the world was already limited and not enough to meet the huge increase in demand.

Melt Blown Nonwovens Market: SegmentationAnalysis

The global melt blown nonwovens market is segregated based on product, material, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into fine fibers and dual textures. Among these, the fine fibers segment dominated the market in 2021. The market is divided into polypropylene, polyester, polystyrene, polyurethane, polyamides, polycarbonate and others. Over the forecast period, the polypropylene segment will dominate the market in 2021.

The global Melt Blown Nonwovens market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Fine Fibers

Dual Texture

By Material

Polypropylene

Polyester

Polystyrene

Polyurethane

Polyamides

Polycarbonate

Others

Melt Blown Nonwovens Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028



Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global melt blown nonwovens market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Melt Blown Nonwovens market include -

Kimberly-Clarke

Mogul

Dow Chemicals

Atex

PFNonwovens (Pegas Nonwovens)

DuPont

Irema Ireland

Don & Low

Fiberweb Technical Nonwovens

Toray

Xiamen Xiyao Trading Co. Ltd.

Freudenberg Performance Materials

Oerlikon

Jinan Xinghua Nonwoven Fabric

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Melt Blown Nonwovens market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 5.30% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Melt Blown Nonwovens market size was valued at around US$ 8273.40 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11278.58 million by 2028.

By product, the fine fibers segment dominated the market in 2021.

Based on material type, the polypropylene category will lead the market over the projected period.

On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market for melt-blown nonwovens in 2021.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Melt Blown Nonwovens industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Melt Blown Nonwovens Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Melt Blown Nonwovens Industry?

What segments does the Melt Blown Nonwovens Market cover?

Regional Analysis:

The booming filtration sector will likely help the Asia Pacific dominate the global market.

The global melt blown nonwovens market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Asia Pacific region dominated the global melt blown nonwovens market in 2021. The Asia Pacific region's expanding filtration industry is driving market expansion. The part saw a sharp increase in the demand for air filters due to the region's major metropolitan areas' declining air quality. The region will also see an increase in the demand for melt blown nonwovens due to the region's growing need for clean drinking water.

The increase in the working-class female population and demand for face masks and PPE kits due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases are anticipated to propel regional market expansion throughout the research period. The increase is linked to the product's increased demand in the healthcare sector. Increased expenditures would expand the market expansion across the region by businesses on R&D.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In June 2029, Lydall invested in a new fine fiber melt-blown production line to fulfill the growing global demand for face masks. This new production line will allow Lydall to make high-quality nuanced fiber melt-blown filtration media for N95, surgical, and medical face masks, considerably increasing supply and helping to alleviate melt-blown material shortages in the United States and around the world.

Lydall invested in a new fine fiber melt-blown production line to fulfill the growing global demand for face masks. This new production line will allow Lydall to make high-quality nuanced fiber melt-blown filtration media for N95, surgical, and medical face masks, considerably increasing supply and helping to alleviate melt-blown material shortages in the United States and around the world. In March 2020, SinopecYizhengchemical fiber co (YCFC) opened its first melt-blown nonwoven production line in Yizheng. The company can make an N95 mask for consumers with this new introduction.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 8273.40 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 11278.58 Million CAGR Growth Rate 5.30% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Kimberly-Clarke, Mogul, Dow Chemicals, Atex, PFNonwovens (Pegas Nonwovens), DuPont, Irema Ireland, Don & Low, Fiberweb Technical Nonwovens, Toray, Xiamen Xiyao Trading Co. Ltd., Freudenberg Performance Materials, Oerlikon, Jinan Xinghua Nonwoven Fabric, and Others Key Segment By Product, Material, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

