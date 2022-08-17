CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy Shapes its Executive Summit Series to Address the Turbulent Macro-Economic Forces Impacting CIOs, CISOs and Fellow Members of the C-Suite

WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to announce a fresh theme for its Fall 2022 CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Summit Series.



The theme for HMG’s Fall 2022 summit series – ‘Leading Boldly and Authentically – Inspiring Trust and Winning in the Global Digital Economy,’ is drawn from the company’s peer-driven research model which continually canvasses the 400,000+ CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and global technology executives in its community regarding the top challenges and opportunities they’re facing in their roles as members of the C-suite.

“Rising interest rates, supply-chain challenges, the War in Ukraine, the Great Resignation and energy constraints are each impacting strategic planning at the executive level,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “We cover the macro-economic issues that are impacting global technology executives and fellow members of the C-suite like no one else. Technology executives who lead boldly and authentically across the C-suite while inspiring employees and fostering an environment of trust across the enterprise through a thoughtful approach to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) can stimulate a collaborative culture that sparks innovation and drives successful business outcomes.”

HMG Strategy launched its Fall 2022 CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Summit series in Atlanta on August 11 at the InterContinental Buckhead. The event drew strong attendance and exceptional engagement across a range of leadership, talent, cultural, cybersecurity and technology topics. Check out this highlights video of the thought leadership shared at the Atlanta CIO Summit.

Attendees at the Atlanta CIO Summit also expressed strong interest in HMG Strategy’s set of peer-driven, future-focused executive advisory services that are uniquely designed to help CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, CISOs and other business technology leaders to lead successfully in the C-suite, in the boardroom and with line-of-business executives. The new and expanded advisory services enable technology leaders to reimagine the business and create new business models and go-to-market strategies.

Unlike traditional analyst-led research which is typically developed by former executives who are out of touch with the macro-economic issues that are shaping the business landscape and the priorities of the C-suite, HMG’s Global Actionable Insights Services Stack is a distinctive set of peer-focused advisory services that draw off the collective wisdom and real-world insights of world-class practitioners – the top global CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CISOs and business technology executives who are spearheading meaningful business and cultural change across their organizations.

HMG Strategy’s latest advisory service offering is the HMG Genius Service, a unique peer-focused service in which CIOs and other technology executives in the HMG community can submit inquiries regarding a particular challenge they may be facing (e.g.; negotiating a global ERP licensing agreement) and being matched with an expert in the HMG network who can offer expert advice.

“CIOs, CISOs and other business technology executives in the 400,000+ strong HMG community are telling us that the analyst model is stagnant and isn’t responsive to the ever-changing business climate,” said Muller. “As we’ve seen with our highly successful CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program, which brings together the world’s top CIOs, CDOs and CISOs to brainstorm on the top challenges and opportunities facing technology executives in their roles, the best and most actionable insights come from dynamic technology executives – and that’s what we’re delivering.”

HMG Strategy’s executive advisory services are drawing strong accolades from industry practitioners. “HMG Strategy is the world’s most progressive thought leadership research think tank that enables me to brainstorm with the industry’s top minds on the top challenges and opportunities we face in business today – and tomorrow,” said Andrew Campbell, Global CIO at Terex Corp.

HMG Strategy’s Global Actionable Insights Services Stack include the following services and enhancements:

The HMG Global Actionable Insights Service . This unique subscription-based offering provides corporate technology executives with timely and in-depth peer-driven research reports, executive profiles and roundtable discussions on the top macro-economic and cultural trends impacting enterprise businesses and C-suites today – and tomorrow.

. This unique subscription-based offering provides corporate technology executives with timely and in-depth peer-driven research reports, executive profiles and roundtable discussions on the top macro-economic and cultural trends impacting enterprise businesses and C-suites today – and tomorrow. The HMG CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) Service. Launched in 2010, HMG’s CELA Service is the industry’s leading peer-to-peer executive leadership service for technology executives to brainstorm together on critical business challenges and to accelerate their careers.

Critical topics being explored under the Global Actionable Insights Service include:

Reimagining the Business with Fresh Go-to-Market Strategies

Addressing Escalating Cyber Threats with the CEO and the Board

Innovative Strategies for Winning the Global War for Talent

Building a Resilient Global Supply Chain

Fostering Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to Drive Innovation



To learn more about HMG Strategy’s Global Actionable Insights Services Stack or about the HMG Genius Service, contact HMG Strategy Founder and CEO Hunter Muller at hunterm@hmgstrategy.com or Tom Hoffman, VP of Research, at tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com.

Another core component to HMG Strategy’s unparalleled success is the Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) service—a unique peer-to-peer advisory service designed for top-tier technology leaders to explore common opportunities and top challenges they face in their roles with one another. The alliance has experienced impressive year-over-year growth into 2022, enabling members to keep up with the most innovative and winning strategies help move the business forward and to power their career trajectories.

“Participation in the CELA service is extremely rewarding for member executives,” Muller said. “The insights our members gain from each other and from industry experts we bring into this forward-looking advisory model are absolutely critical in helping them each to deliver fresh perspectives and winning strategies to their respective organizations.”

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s CELA program, contact HMG Strategy Founder and CEO Hunter Muller at hunterm@hmgstrategy.com.

Recognizing the Top Technology Leaders of Today - and Tomorrow

Since the inception of its Transformational CIO Awards in 2012, HMG Strategy has been recognizing the industry’s premier technology executives who are making a difference in their organizations through the industry’s most distinguished and recognizable awards program. In 2020, HMG Strategy introduced the Global Technology Executives Who Matter Awards to recognize the top-performing Chief Information Officers, Chief Information Security Officers, Senior Technology Leaders, Venture Capitalists and Search Executives who have demonstrated unparalleled leadership in areas such as Innovation, Business Transformation and Digital Disruption.

Now in its 11th year of recognizing the exceptional contributions of technology executives, HMG Strategy extended its recognition program beginning in 2021 to honor exemplary technology leaders and their teams who are making outstanding contributions to their organizations. The 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards recognize top-tier technology executives for their courageous and empathetic leadership in the face of a global health crisis and turbulent socio-economic challenges. These global technology executives are being recognized for their extraordinary leadership in the following areas:

Demonstrate Exceptional Leadership Which Drives Unique Innovation, Disruption, and/or Business Reinvention

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Leading Into the C-Suite

Creating New Go-to-Market Business Models

Modernizing Enterprise Architecture

Building a Culture of Trust

New recognition categories for HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards include:

CEO Legends : Partner CEOs whose vision has reshaped the technology industry or their industry segment

: Partner CEOs whose vision has reshaped the technology industry or their industry segment The HMG Strategy Hall of Fame : World-class technology executives who have demonstrated high-caliber leadership, character and integrity

: World-class technology executives who have demonstrated high-caliber leadership, character and integrity HMG Strategy Industry Legends : Leaders whose contributions, leadership and innovation have had an indelible impact on the industry

: Leaders whose contributions, leadership and innovation have had an indelible impact on the industry The HMG Strategy Lifetime Achievement Award : Recognizes those leaders for their career accomplishments and industry contributions

: Recognizes those leaders for their career accomplishments and industry contributions HMG Global Thought Leadership Champions : Honors industry executives for the expertise shared with the HMG community

: Honors industry executives for the expertise shared with the HMG community Emerging Leaders: Honors up-and-coming technology executives who are making a difference in their organizations

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s 2022 Global Leadership Institute Awards and to nominate a deserving technology leader, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy’s regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Global Peer Actionable Insights Services Stack is a unique set of research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global geo-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

HMG Ventures is a venture capital unit that’s designed to connect CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology executives with innovative early-stage technology companies from Silicon Valley to Tel Aviv. HMG Ventures provides technology executives with a window into hot emerging technology companies that can help move the needle for their businesses while also offering these executives unparalleled personal investment opportunities. One early-stage investment in an enterprise-level AI-powered service management provider has generated a 100X return.

HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise technology and security leaders with the most innovative technology and cybersecurity companies from across the world.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here .

