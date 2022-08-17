Dentists at Gateway Crossing Hires New Bilingual Dentist

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Matthew Vogt and The Dentists at Gateway Crossing provide exceptional dental care and an extraordinary patient experience. Recently, Dr. Vogt has brought on fellow Indiana University School of Dentistry colleague Dr. Maria Summers as a second dentist at the practice as featured in the Geist Magazine, a Towne Post Network publication.

"The goal was always to create a place in this community where patients can go for all facets of dental care," Dr. Vogt says. "It became clear at the end of 2021 that this was no longer a one-dentist job. Dr. Summers and I have known each other since our time in dental school, and having multiple doctors here will be great from a patient care perspective."

Dr. Vogt is passionate about dental implant surgery and full-mouth smile reconstruction, while Dr. Summers focuses on restorative treatment and root canal therapy. Both doctors continue to concentrate on general family dentistry and cosmetic dentistry as well.

Dr. Summers also brings an additional service to the table. She was born in Venezuela and is fluent in Spanish. The practice is located near Lawrence, where the Hispanic population is a large part of the community.

"Spanish is my first language," Dr. Summers says. "I think this appeals to Spanish-speaking patients because it's more comfortable and easier to understand what is going on in your language of origin. It helps to build trust."

Dr. Summers aims to educate patients on their dental health as well. By combining forces with Dr. Vogt, they provide a complete patient care experience in one place. Both participate in continuing education and utilize the latest technology to stay on top of cutting-edge procedures.

Dr. Vogt believes he has found the perfect addition to the practice with Dr. Summers joining the team.

"Our team couldn't be more excited," he says. "Comprehensive, full-mouth care has become a big part of our practice, but we're still just as focused on general dentistry and the things that have brought us so many wonderful patients over the past four years. Collaborating with Dr. Summers will benefit our patients immensely and allow us to continue to provide the level of service we believe in."

The Dentists at Gateway Crossing is located at 6621 W. Broadway STE 600 in McCordsville, Indiana. For more information, visit their website, visit their listing on TownePost.com local directory, or give them a call at 317-643-9434. For press inquiries, contact Tom Britt at the Towne Post Network (317) 810-0011.

