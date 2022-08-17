Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
Refinancing of floating rate loans.
The Nykredit Group has conducted auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 October 2022.
The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.
|Cita-loan
|Cibor-loan
|Cibor-loan
|ISIN
|DK000953970-2
|DK000953644-3
|DK000953652-6
|Reference rate
|Cita 3M
|Cibor 3M
|Cibor 3M
|Cover pool
|H (SDO)
|H (SDO)
|G (RO)
|Series
|32H
|32H
|32G
|Callable
|Yes
|No
|No
|Auction results
|Total allotment
|DKK 3,600m
|DKK 10,300m
|DKK 11,600m.
|Total bids
|DKK 4,565m
|DKK 24,193m
|DKK 29,547m
|Interest rate spread
|+0.06%
|+0.04%
|+0.18%
|Price
|100.00
|100.20
|100.20
|Other information
|Maturity
|01-10-2023
|01-04-2025
|01-10-2025
Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.
