Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Refinancing of floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 October 2022.

The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

 Cita-loanCibor-loanCibor-loan
ISINDK000953970-2DK000953644-3DK000953652-6
Reference rateCita 3MCibor 3MCibor 3M
Cover poolH (SDO)H (SDO)G (RO)
Series32H32H32G
CallableYesNoNo
Auction results   
Total allotmentDKK 3,600mDKK 10,300mDKK 11,600m.
Total bids DKK 4,565mDKK 24,193mDKK 29,547m
Interest rate spread+0.06%+0.04%+0.18%
Price100.00100.20100.20
Other information   
Maturity01-10-202301-04-202501-10-2025


Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.

