Elev8 New Media to Sponsor Heal the Bay’s “Suits on the Sand” Beach Cleanup

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elev8 New Media (“Elev8” or the “Company”), an award-winning boutique media and public relations firm specializing in securing media and press coverage for its client companies, today announced its participation in the cleanup of Venice Beach as part of Heal the Bay’s “Suits on the Sand” program, a broad initiative that is dedicated to making the coastal waters and watersheds in Greater Los Angeles safe, healthy, and clean.



On August 19th, all employees will have the opportunity to explore marine pollution with a Heal the Bay educator and be part of the solution by participating in a private beach cleanup with interactive team-building activities. Beach cleanup activities will be carried out along several miles of coastline, benefitting the natural area and local inhabitants.

"Committed to caring for the environment, the Elev8 team is thrilled to be working hand in hand with Heal the Bay to reduce our plastic usage and clean up a place we call home, an action that we hope can inspire communities to protect their own local beaches and create a larger impact,” commented Jessica Starman, Co-Founder of Elev8 New Media.

In addition to the cleanup initiative, the Elev8 team plans to take actions to reduce carbon emissions and identify recoverable waste to give it a new life through recycling. The company recognizes the critical issues of climate change, resource depletion, environmental pollution, and ecosystem destruction and promises its continuous commitment to being part of the solution.

About Heal the Bay

Heal the Bay is an environmental nonprofit established in 1985 that is dedicated to making the coastal waters and watersheds in Greater Los Angeles safe, healthy, and clean. We use science, education, community action, and advocacy to fulfill our mission. For more information, please visit www.healthebay.org .

About Elev8 New Media

Elev8 New Media is an award-winning boutique media relations firm that effectively secures media and press coverage for our client companies by fully utilizing traditional and modern resources while maintaining an effective social media strategy. Elev8 New Media engages the media to help showcase how its clients and their management teams are key opinion leaders and subject matter experts. Elev8 New Media’s main objective is to increase clients’ media exposure to better position the client company and brands within the marketplace, the investment community and the world.