Kuwait-based Packaging Manufacturer Caesar Pac Targets Expansion with Investment in Region’s 1st EFI Nozomi 14000 LED Digital Press

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Kuwait-based premium corrugated box manufacturer Caesar Pac has become the first business in the Middle East to invest in an EFI™ Nozomi 14000 LED ultra-high-speed digital press from Electronics For Imaging, Inc. The single-pass inkjet corrugated press delivers maximum productivity and efficiency for industrial package printing.



The Nozomi 14000 LED press is the newest platform of EFI’s ultra-fast single-pass digital corrugated printer technology, with a robust design suited to industrial applications that balances speed, quality and reliability, printing direct-to-board with the ability to handle all flute types. The press boasts minimal downtime, along with easy operation and maintenance, so packaging converters can print continuously. Plus, the press also offers the productivity advantages of non-clogging, high-performing printheads, and failsafe solutions that prevent stops because of damaged boards.

Targeting growth with Nozomi

The investment in the Nozomi 14000 LED is set to play a pivotal role in Caesar Pac’s growth plans, enabling the business to expand its client base to customers requiring smaller order quantities. The printer, to be installed this quarter, also helps the company target higher-margin work and new markets such as display graphics.

“Our traditional model was focused on large organizations with requirements for large quantities of boxes,” explained Tamer Hozayen, CEO, Caesar Pac. “Now, the Nozomi 14000 LED will enable us to penetrate new markets with short-run orders, increase profitability, and provide higher print quality on boxes, while strengthening our positioning as the industry leader.”

Serious about sustainable production

Sustainability is a key advantage for Caesar Pac with the new press. The Nozomi 14000 LED delivers up to 35% lower energy consumption than flexo printing, with virtually no VOC emissions. With a highly efficient process and reduced waste generation, Caesar Pac will eliminate the need for plates and ink mix stocks, water for cleaning, and complex inventories. EFI Nozomi inks are fully recyclable and repulpable, and have also earned UL GREENGUARD Gold certification for low chemical emissions.

Said Hozayen: “We are mindful of our impact on the planet and committed to using sustainable packaging materials, processes, and environmentally conscious suppliers when producing top-quality packaging products for our customers, and that was a major cause for purchasing the Nozomi 14000 LED. Low energy consumption and fully recyclable prints were very important considerations.”

The latest-version EFI Fiery® NZ-1000 digital front end (DFE) used to drive the press can achieve quick processing at full press speeds thanks to EFI’s most advanced DFE platform – Fiery FS500 Pro. Additional solutions of the Fiery DFE and workflow for the 14000 LED press include Fiery Edge™, color profiling technology that delivers out-of-the-box color and quality enhancements; Smart Ink Estimator, an image-analysis software that delivers exceptionally precise ink cost data; and Fiery JobExpert™ an intelligent offering that can save valuable job setup time by automatically selecting correct color and imaging settings. Plus, the Fiery DFE also connects with EFI IQ™, a robust, comprehensive suite of free and paid cloud business intelligence and management applications.

Driving business and economic success

Caesar Pac is proud to be a pioneer in the country as the first adopter of the high-speed single-pass digital corrugated press. Hozayen noted: “Not only will the Nozomi 14000 LED have a positive impact on our business growth, but we also believe that it will help our new SME customers to grow theirs as well since they will be able to order smaller batches of high-quality boxes that cater to their needs, eventually boosting the economic sector in the country – and that is our main goal.”

“Our research and development process showed that a highly productive and reliable digital corrugated solution with a compact footprint was something that the global market was eager for, and the adoption of Nozomi 14000 LED in Kuwait, as well as our growing global install base, confirm it,” said Evandro Matteucci, vice president and general manager, Packaging and Building Materials, EFI Inkjet. “EFI is really excited to be working with and supporting Caesar Pac with the Nozomi 14000 LED, the first single-pass inkjet corrugated board printer in Kuwait. We look forward to helping deliver the benefits of our technology to their clients and brands.”

