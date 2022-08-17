Stablehouse Debuts Competitive New Rate Structure for Investors, Inviting Larger Participation on the Platform

Hamilton, Bermuda, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stablehouse, the digital assets investment platform on a mission to make crypto everyday finance, today announced improvements to its rate structure for new and existing investors.

The new rates reflect the best risk-adjusted returns aligned with Stablehouse’s rigorous risk management and conservative investment mandate. Investors will earn 8% interest on their first $100,000 invested across three stablecoins (USDC, USDT, BUSD) - up to a $300,000 maximum. The new rate change offers a significant improvement over the 12% which was capped at their first $25,000 invested in stablecoins. The platform will also increase its base rate on additional deposits from 4% to 5%. The full list of new rates can be found here, and will go live on August 25, 2022, at 00.00 UCT.

“Today’s generation of investors are ​​digitally savvy and inquisitive, fuelled by the innovation and diversity that investing in crypto affords,” said Michael Chauliac, President of Stablehouse. “As crypto enthusiasts, our leadership’s affinity for injecting greater stability and managed risk into the ecosystem has propelled this shift. Stablehouse’s new rate structure furthers our commitment to advancing education in the sector and making crypto everyday finance.”

About Stablehouse

Stablehouse is a digital assets investment platform on a mission to make crypto everyday finance. Founded by the XBTO Group, a leader in digital asset innovation since 2015, Stablehouse empowers people to build wealth by making crypto simple. Stablehouse is headquartered in Bermuda and is licensed to conduct digital asset business by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) under the Digital Asset Business Act 2018. For more information, visit stablehouse.com, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.