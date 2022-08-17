Recombinators Ranks No. 707 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine revealed that RECOMBINATORS is No. 707 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Recombinators earned their place on this list in their first year of eligibility, and also ranked 22 in New Jersey, 69 in New York and 57 in Business Products & Services.



“We are honored to receive this recognition,” says Nadim Yacteen, Managing Partner of Recombinators. “Our growth is a direct reflection of our amazing team of consultants and the trust our clients have placed in us. We seek to forge unbreakable relationships between our clients and their customers by reimagining how businesses define, view, and approach value creation. The majority of companies need to innovate to survive and thrive, at Recombinators we provide a proven approach to help them reframe their most critical challenges and find inspiration to create and implement novel ideas.”

“I am incredibly proud of our advancement over the last three years,” says Stephen Moulton, Partner. “Our unique approach to frame our clients’ unmet needs has given them the springboard to differentiate themselves in an ever-competitive landscape. By continually delivering transformative initiatives we have retained clients who continue to partner with us. We encourage them to be less self-serving, laser-focused, and bold enough to take the incremental risks that lead to breakthrough success.”

“Recombinators developed novel solutions for their clients at a time of required innovation and transformation,” says Mike O’Connor, Partner. “Their work involving the rise of virtual selling, developing marketers of the future and advanced skills training inspired me to join the team to build our Operational Innovation practice which is a natural progression of the strategic innovation that makes Recombinators so special.”

Founded in 2017, Recombinators is a leading strategy and innovation consulting firm who help their clients see their challenges in a new way - focusing on one or two challenges that will give them the greatest return, and re-frame them to drive new thinking. With a proven proprietary approach to strategy, Innovation is in their DNA - they have been doing precedent research across every industry and domain for over 15 years, accumulating over 10,000 winning precedents. Recombinators have successfully partnered with some of the world’s most iconic organizations and brands to solve their critical business challenges.

Recombinators teaches Strategic Innovation Workshops for C-level Executives and their teams at Stanford Graduate School of Business and have designed and co-taught Strategy and Innovation Labs at Columbia Business School. They partner with organizations to craft successful implementation and realize wins, with extensive experience helping clients go from their whiteboard to concrete ROI. For more information visit www.recombinators.com/.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. It’s award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

