Open English Acquires India's English-Learning Platform enguru

MIAMI, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open English, the leading English-learning platform in Latin America and the U.S. Hispanic market, today announced the acquisition of India's leading mobile language-learning platform, enguru. After establishing a strong foothold in the Americas with 24/7 live classes taught by native-speaking teachers and over 1.5 million students served, Open English successfully expanded into Spain and Turkey, and now hopes to replicate this success in one of the world's largest English-learning markets.

Due to India's multitude of spoken dialects, English has become one of the most commonly used languages in the workplace and a prerequisite to work in India's fast-growing services sector. Additionally, the number of Internet users in India is expected to reach 900 million by 2025, providing a unique opportunity for the EdTech market, which is projected to reach USD $10.4 billion by 20251. This blend of growing internet penetration and a strong demand for English-learning, has created an optimal environment for Open English's acquisition of enguru, a platform that's reached over 16 million downloads across India.

"We're convinced that enguru's mobile-first learning platform offers the best solution for Indian consumers through its combination of live interactive classes, self-paced lessons and gamified learning activities," said Andrés Moreno, founder, chairman and CEO of Open English. "Their emphasis on live classes as the center of the student experience syncs perfectly with Open English's mission and belief that live instruction is the best and most effective way for students to learn English."

Both Open English and enguru target an emerging middle-class consumer who's hungry for high-quality and affordable solutions accessible from wherever they are. To that end, Open English plans to combine their own best practices with enguru's local expertise to capture a significant share of the English-learning market in India.

While enguru will continue operating under the same name, both companies will benefit from leveraging the other's experience, ultimately providing a better student experience throughout the Indian market.

About Open English

Open English is the leading English-learning platform in the Latin American and U.S. Hispanic markets, providing live, online instruction to 1.5 million students that have enrolled to date. The company is disrupting the brick-and-mortar language-learning market with a proprietary technology platform that offers unlimited, 24/7 access to live classes with native-speaking teachers. Open English offers customized learning solutions for businesses (Open English for Business), children (Open English Junior), and digital skill development (NextU). The company is headquartered in Miami, FL, with offices in Mexico City, Bogota, Buenos Aires, Istanbul, and São Paulo. To learn more about Open English, visit OpenEnglish.com.

About enguru

Founded in 2015, enguru is a mobile-first English learning platform based in India. With over 16 million downloads and average monthly use of over 10 hours per paid student, enguru strives to help young adults improve their fluency and confidence through live classes and gamified learning activities.

