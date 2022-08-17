Greene Concepts Sponsors Dawson Cram for Upcoming NASCAR 2022 Xfinity Series Races

Marion, North Carolina, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to announce the Company’s sponsorship of Dawson “DK” Cram for his debut in the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series starting with the race in Darlington, SC on September 3rd. The Company previously provided sponsorship of Dawson Cram in the Camping World Truck Series during the 2021 season.

The BE WATERTM brand will have a prominent spotlight on DK’s racecar in multiple Xfinity Series races during the 2022 season. These include the September 3rd Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 event at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, SC (3:00 pm ET) and the September 10th Kansas Lottery 300 event at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, KS (3:00 pm ET). See the Xfinity Series Schedule webpage to view additional 2022 Xfinity Series racing information to include viewing platforms.

The September 3rd race at Darlington will feature new BE WATERTM artwork for DK Cram’s racecar. For the September 10th race in Kansas City, it is planned for DK to drive a car featuring the first ever Happy Mellow artwork pending approval prior to the race. If approval is not received in time for the race, then the Be Water Xfinity car wrap will be utilized again. Greene Concepts announced the recent release of its Happy Mellow CBD immune support beverage in its August 11, 2022 press release .

“We are thrilled to have Greene Concepts’ BE WATER artesian spring bottled water brand along with its Happy Mellow brand on our racecars during the upcoming 2022 Xfinity Series” notes DK Cram. “As an athlete performing races at speeds near 200 mph, 300 miles in distance, and temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit, proper hydration is extremely important which BE WATER offers while Happy Mellow provides relaxation and minerals afterward. I believe wholeheartedly in the BE WATER brand’s focus on courage, strength, goodness, generosity, and patience along with Happy Mellow’s attention on health and wellness support.”

DK Cram continues, “Both Greene Concepts and Cram Racing Enterprises recognize the value of national exposure, brand awareness and the in-person experience at live sporting events. I encourage everyone to go to the BeWaterBeYou webpage , the Happy Mellow webpage , or to their nearest Camping World and enjoy Greene Concepts’ beverages. Pick up some of the freshest-tasting, premium artesian spring water in the country (BE WATER) and order a bottle of Happy Mellow for healthy support, energy, and hydration. We are proud for the opportunity to share the BE WATER and Happy Mellow brands with millions of NASCAR viewers this September while partaking of these wonderful products ourselves.”

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts states, “We are delighted to sponsor Dawson and his team for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series racing circuit. This is our first time sponsoring him in the Xfinity Series which offers a wider viewing platform to display both our BE WATER and Happy Mellow brands in addition to Dawson’s tremendous talent. Having initiated a partnership with Dawson’s racing team last year, Cram Racing Enterprises offers us everything we could want in a partner. We are excited for Dawson’s upcoming Xfinity races, offer him our full support, and know that he will do extremely well at Darlington and Kansas City. We will have Greene Concepts staff hosting both races in person as well and invite everyone to come meet us personally during the events.”

The Xfinity Series averaged 1.04 million viewers in 2021, up 9% from 2020 and almost double the number of Truck Series viewers in 2021 which averaged 594,000 viewers (see: Sportsmedia Watch , Nov. 2021). In addition in 2021, along with the Phoenix Cup, the Xfinity Series races rank as NBC Sports most-streamed NASCAR races on record (see: NBC Sports Group Press Box , Nov. 2021). Xfinity ratings and viewership continue remain strong through the 2022 season.

Xfinity Series races are prominently featured in multiple platforms across the sport to include integrations in broadcast, NASCAR digital and social channels, event entitlements, in-market promotions, and at-track activations.

About Cram Racing Enterprises, Inc.

Cram Racing Enterprises is an American professional stock car racing team that competed in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, fielding the #41 Chevrolet Silverado primarily piloted by NASCAR driver and team co-owner, Dawson “DK” Cram. For 2022 he is competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Cram Racing has been operational since 2006 and is based out of Mooresville, North Carolina. It is a family owned and operated business that upholds family values and is led by industry-veteran Kevin Cram.

www.dawsoncram.com

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. ( http://www.greeneconcepts.com ) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, BE WATER , is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

Attachments