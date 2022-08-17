Puffco Announces Headliner for 2nd Annual Puffcon Block Party in Downtown Los Angeles, October 1, 2022





LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronic cannabis consumption device innovator Puffco has announced the initial lineup for their 2nd annual Puffcon taking place Saturday, October 1st, 2022 from 2pm-10pm at Los Angeles Center Studios.

Rapper ScHoolboy Q has been confirmed to headline the day-long block party. Also scheduled to appear are Eshu Tune (the hip hop recording artist alter-ego of comedic actor Hannibal Buress), Ryan Celsius, Peach and Chay, Kittamami and Kirk Summers.

The outdoor event for the Puffco community brings all corners of the cannabis culture together with its own “shakedown street” market, exclusive product releases, limited edition merch, glass art, special community artists, LA’s best food trucks, and live performances. The inaugural 2021 event drew 3,500 attendees and saw the debut of Puffco’s 3D Chamber for its Peak Pro. Attendees can expect exclusive and limited edition Puffco products on display and available for purchase at this year’s event.

“We are excited to welcome back our dedicated Puffco family and friends, and provide a safe space to celebrate all that makes us a community,” relays Puffco founder and CEO Roger Volodarsky. “Hosting an epic block party-style concert with all of our favorite brands, restaurants, and vendors, and having ScHoolboy Q, Eshu Tune and other artists join the lineup builds on the success of last year’s first-ever Puffcon and just keeps setting the bar for other events, in our industry, in LA, and beyond.”

The Lot street market also returns to Puffcon, filled with Puffco’s favorite artists, creators, and curators. Many will offer Puffcon exclusives. Vendors include Talking Terps, Alien Labs, Trevy Metal, Elbo, Fidel’s, Pyroscopic, Trichadelics, Allmyhatsaredead, Mid City Signs, Trove SF, Trapis Designs, Bubbasface, Mike Gracie, Lot Comedy, Edistsew, Contrabando, Feeling Frosty, Variegated Troy, Cactus Quest, Level Heady, The Astor Club, Alexxis Burroughs, Empire Glassworks, Midnight Special, CIvInd Airbrush, Pro Swabs, 4 My Head, HAT Garden co, and Big Country Collection. Some of LA’s best food trucks will be in attendance as well.

Puffco will also announce the winners of their 2022 Glass Open competition on-site, with the winning pieces on display at the event. This year marks the return of the highly-anticipated and popular contest, having been paused in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, in which glassblowers vie for the coveted title and prizes awarded for the best attachment pieces created for the Puffco Peak, Peak Pro, Proxy or Cupsy.

Puffcon is a free event for owners of a Peak, Peak Pro, or Proxy who register at Puffcon.com. Must have a fully-assembled Puffco product at entry, along with government-issued identification proving 21+. One entry per Puffco product allowed, and doors will close at 9pm. No sales of cannabis will be available.

About Puffco

Puffco manufactures an array of innovative devices for cannabis concentrate users which include the Puffco Peak, Peak Pro, the easy-to-carry Puffco Plus, and the versatile, modular Puffco Proxy. The company is acclaimed for its award-winning product designs and advanced cannabis concentrate technology. Established in 2013, the company is headquartered in Los Angeles. Learn more at www.puffco.com