Qaiser Imtiaz joins LawFi as Chief Architect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LawFi, Inc., (“LawFi”) the startup Legal Fintech company developing the first-of-its-kind Legal Fee Financing platform empowering more inclusive access to legal services and credit, is pleased to announce that Mr. Qaiser Imtiaz, an expert Chief Solutions Architect with extensive experience in large-scale solution architecture and design, development, support and maintenance of enterprise application projects, APIs, and Integrations, has joined our impressive team as Chief Architect.



Mr. Imtiaz has experience and expertise in integration, IaaS, PaaS, web services, and middleware. He has strong DevOps experience. His expertise has been used across product development, business development, engineering, and marketing, with emphasis on building outstanding customer user experiences. He holds a Master of Computer Science from the International Islamic University-Islamabad.

Mr. Imtiaz commented, “Five months ago, Steven Highfill, CEO of LawFi, approached me through LinkedIn regarding a potential opportunity with his legal fintech lending startup. We discussed his vision for creating a legal fee financing platform that does not exist in the legal vertical. I immediately recognized the massive unmet need in the market and the problems LawFi can solve for millions of Americans and businesses facing legal issues. That motivated me to be a part of this fantastic journey. It is a unique opportunity to build a platform from the ground up by integrating the best fintech/credit APIs, open banking, and payment components.”

Steven Highfill, Founder & CEO of LawFi, commented, "Qaiser brings us the right kind of experience and expertise needed to build our first-of-kind Legal Fee Financing platform. Qaiser will lead our platform architecture and Dev-ops team to successfully build the legal industry’s first legal fee financing platform.”

About LawFi, Inc.

(“LawFi”) is a privately held development stage Legal Fintech company focused on developing the first-of-its-kind Legal Fee Financing platform bringing financial inclusion to the legal system. LawFi is reinventing and improving the lawyer procurement and legal fee payment experience. LawFi will help solve the longstanding Access-to-Justice problem. Our platform will generate the industry's first direct and point-of-service loans, buy-now-pay-later options, and no credit check income-based financing of lawyer retainers and legal fees.

