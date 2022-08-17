Tom Bruce joins LawFi as Chief Credit Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LawFi, Inc., (“LawFi”) the startup Legal Fintech company developing the first-of-its-kind Legal Fee Financing platform empowering more inclusive access to legal services and credit, is pleased to announce that Mr. Tom Bruce, former VP Credit, Bank Strategy at Affirm and Chief Credit Officer of First Electronic Bank, has joined our team as an Advisor and Chief Credit Officer.



Mr. Bruce has extensive experience and expertise in developing and implementing credit policies, models, decision engines, and underwriting criteria. He has overseen risk management and risk-based pricing of loan products and managed loan portfolios for a market leading POS fintech lender, a bank with multiple fintech lending partners, and GE Capital Corporation. He holds a Master of Business Administration in Accounting from DeVry University University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from California State University-Fullerton.

Mr. Bruce commented, "I joined LawFi to help people gain access to the legal system through specialized financing with reasonable repayment terms. Nobody should have additional stress while dealing with legal issues because of limited access to credit, high interest rates on credit cards, or lenders that don’t understand the nuances of the legal process."

Steven Highfill, Founder & CEO of LawFi commented, "Tom brings us the perfect combination of fintech digital POS lending, banking, credit risk, and underwriting experience. He shares our mission to make legal services more accessible and affordable for all. Tom will help our team build the legal industry’s first legal fee loan products."

About LawFi, Inc.

("LawFi") is a privately held development stage Legal Fintech company focused on developing the first-of-its-kind Legal Fee Financing platform bringing financial inclusion to the legal system. LawFi is reinventing and improving the lawyer procurement and legal fee payment experience. LawFi will help solve the longstanding Access-to-Justice problem. Our platform will generate the industry's first direct and point-of-service loans, buy-now-pay-later options, and no credit check income-based financing of lawyer retainers and legal fees.

