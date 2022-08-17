Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Financial Results For the Second Quarter & First Half of the Year Ending December 31, 2022

SINGAPORE, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) (JSE: GSH) (“Grindrod Shipping” or “Company” or “we” or “us” or “our”), a global provider of maritime transportation services predominantly in the drybulk sector, today announced its earnings results for the three months and the six months ended June 30, 2022.



Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Revenues of $161.6 million

Gross profit of $64.6 million

Profit for the period and attributable to owners of the Company of $56.8 million, or $2.99 per ordinary share

Adjusted net income of $53.3 million, or $2.81 per ordinary share (1)

Adjusted EBITDA for the period of $73.9 million (1)

Handysize and supramax/ultramax TCE per day of $27,479 and $31,021, respectively(1)

Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Revenues of $271.9 million

Gross profit of $105.3 million

Profit for the period and attributable to owners of the Company of $85.8 million, or $4.56 per ordinary share

Adjusted net income of $83.1 million, or $4.42 per ordinary share (1)

Adjusted EBITDA of $124.1 million (1)

Handysize and supramax/ultramax TCE per day of $24,990 and $27,604, respectively (1)

Period end cash and cash equivalents of $160.0 million and restricted cash of $9.7 million

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and TCE per day are non-GAAP financial measures. For the definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, please refer to the definitions and reconciliations in “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.

Operational Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

On June 1, 2022, we sold the 2016-built medium range product tanker, Matuku for a gross price of $30.0 million.

On May 10, 2022, we exercised the purchase option on the chartered-in 2015-built supramax bulk carrier, IVS Pinehurst, for an amount of $18.0 million with delivery to us on July 25, 2022. The vessel remained chartered-in at her original contract rate until delivered to us.

On May 12, 2022, we agreed to extend the long-term charter on the 2014-built supramax bulk carrier, IVS Crimson Creek, for a period of 11 to 13 months at a charter-in rate of $26,276 per day commencing May 1, 2022.

Recent Developments

On August 17, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared an interim quarterly cash dividend of $0.84 per ordinary share, payable on or about September 19, 2022, to all shareholders of record as of September 9, 2022 (the “Record Date”). As of August 17, 2022, there were 18,996,493 common shares of the Company outstanding (excluding treasury shares).



In view of the Record Date of September 9, 2022, shareholders may not reposition shares between the JSE and the U.S. Register during the period from September 7, 2022, at 9.00 a.m. (South African time) until September 12, 2022 at 9.00 a.m. (South African time). As of August 10, 2022, we have contracted the following TCE per day for the third quarter of 2022 (1) : Handysize: approximately 1,020 operating days (2) at an average TCE per day of approximately $25,127 Supramax/ultramax: approximately 1,524 operating days (2) at an average TCE per day of approximately $26,766

:

(1) TCE per day is a non-GAAP financial measure. For the definition of this non-GAAP financial measure and the reconciliation of this measure to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, please refer to the definitions and reconciliations in “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.

(2) Operating days: the number of available days in the relevant period a vessel is controlled by us after subtracting the aggregate number of days that the vessel is off-hire due to a reason other than scheduled drydocking and special surveys, including unforeseen circumstances. We use operating days to measure the aggregate number of days in a relevant period during which vessels are actually available to generate revenue.

CEO Commentary

Stephen Griffiths, the Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Grindrod Shipping, commented:

“Grindrod Shipping reported another record quarterly performance with a strong second quarter of 2022 reflecting the resilient markets in our handysize and supramax/ultramax drybulk carrier segments. For the second quarter of 2022, we achieved $73.9 million of Adjusted EBITDA and $53.3 million of Adjusted net income, or $2.81 per ordinary share from continuing operations. These robust results have allowed us to announce our highest quarterly dividend to date of $0.84 per ordinary share, continuing our flexible capital return policy of rewarding our shareholders with material dividends in times of market strength. Since our first dividend with respect to the third quarter of 2021, we have declared a combined total dividend of $2.75 per ordinary share over the last four quarters.”

“The dry bulk market remained healthy in the second quarter 2022, despite the ongoing Russian-Ukraine conflict and disruptions in traditional trade routes. The smaller segments in which we operate are still earning a premium over the larger vessels due to their versatility, benefiting from a broader base of cargoes and continued spillover from the container trade. The supply picture remains at very healthy levels with continued minimal ordering of new vessels due to concerns over environmental regulations and higher newbuilding prices. As we head into the second half of the year, more macroeconomic concerns have emerged as the global economy grapples with elevated inflation levels and rising interest rates. Thus far the impact on the dry cargo market has been minimal, though we remain prudent in our approach to risk management given the potential uncertainty.”

Unaudited Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Continuing Operations

Revenue was $161.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $109.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Vessel revenue was $131.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $109.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Revenue increased due to improved market conditions in the drybulk business which was slightly offset by a reduction in short-term operating days and the sale of a medium range tanker in the second quarter of 2022 (included in the Other segment under a bareboat charter) compared to no ship sales in continuing operations for the same period in 2021.

Our handysize total revenue and supramax/ultramax total revenue was $52.6 million and $78.2 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and $37.4 million and $71.0 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Handysize vessel revenue and supramax/ultramax vessel revenue was $52.4 million and $78.2 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and $37.2 million and $71.0 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 were positively impacted by higher TCE per day rates achieved in our handysize and supramax/ultramax drybulk carrier segments, reflecting the stronger spot markets in these segments which was slightly offset by a reduction in short-term operating days.

Handysize TCE per day was $27,479 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $18,104 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Supramax/ultramax TCE per day was $31,021 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $21,916 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Cost of sales was $97.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $74.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to the cost of a ship sold in the second quarter of 2022 compared to no ship sales in continuing operations for the same period in 2021, increased costs for short-term charters which was offset by a decrease in short-term operating days, a decrease in voyage expenses and a decrease in vessel operating expenses.

Our handysize segment and supramax/ultramax segment cost of sales was $24.8 million and $42.6 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $23.1 million and $51.2 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Handysize voyage expenses and supramax/ultramax voyage expenses were $9.6 million and $13.1 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $7.7 million and $17.5 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Handysize charter hire and supramax/ultramax charter hire were $4.7 million and $13.9 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $3.9 million and $16.5 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021.Handysize vessel operating costs and supramax/ultramax vessel operating costs were $7.2 million and $4.2 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and $8.4 million and $3.7 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Handysize vessel operating costs per day were $5,247 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $6,130 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Vessel operating costs per day were lower in the handysize drybulk carrier segment for the three months ended June 30, 2022 in comparison to the three months ended June 30, 2021 due to a decrease in the purchase of spare parts and the cost to airfreight the spares to the vessels, management fees on two vessels that were previously managed by an external company and crew signing off costs that were timed differently in the previous period, slightly offset by an increase in insurance costs. Supramax/ultramax vessel operating costs per day were $5,139 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $5,116 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Vessel operating costs per day increased for the three months ended June 30, 2022 in comparison to the three months ended June 30, 2021 due to increased repair costs on a small number of vessels and increased insurance costs, partially offset by the decrease in the purchase of spares and the cost to airfreight the spares to the vessels and a decrease in crew signing off costs that were timed differently in the previous period.

The long-term charter-in costs per day for our supramax/ultramax fleet was $13,948 per day during the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $12,867 per day for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The increase is due to the extension of a charter agreement at a higher rate in May 2022. During the three months ended June 30, 2022, out of 2,100 operating days in the supramax/ultramax segment, 68.3% were fulfilled with owned/long-term chartered-in vessels and the remaining 31.7% with short-term chartered-in vessels compared to 2,422 operating days in the supramax/ultramax segment, 57.5% were fulfilled with owned/long-term chartered-in vessels and the remaining 42.5% with short-term chartered-in vessels the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Gross profit was $64.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $35.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Other operating income was $4.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $3.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Administrative expense was $7.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $7.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Interest income was $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $0.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Interest expense was $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $3.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Income tax (expense) benefit was an expense of $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and was a benefit of $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Profit for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $56.8 million compared to $27.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Profit attributable to owners of the Company for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $56.8 million compared to $22.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Continuing and Discontinued Operation

Profit for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $56.8 million compared to $24.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Profit attributable to owners of the Company for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $56.8 million compared to $19.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Unaudited Results for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Continuing Operations

Revenue was $271.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and $178.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Vessel revenue was $241.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and $177.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Revenue increased due to improved market conditions in the drybulk business which was slightly offset by a reduction in short-term operating days and the sale of a medium range tanker in the first half of 2022 (included in the Other segment under a bareboat charter) compared to no ship sales in continuing operations for the same period in 2021.

Our handysize total revenue and supramax/ultramax total revenue was $88.8 million and $151.0 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and $61.1 million and $114.5 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Handysize vessel revenue and supramax/ultramax vessel revenue was $88.6 million and $151.0 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and $60.8 million and $114.4 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The results for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were positively impacted by higher TCE per day rates achieved in our handysize and supramax/ultramax drybulk carrier segments, reflecting the stronger spot markets in these segments which was slightly offset by a reduction in short-term operating days.

Handysize TCE per day was $24,990 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and $15,285 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Supramax/ultramax TCE per day was $27,604 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and $17,606 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Cost of sales was $166.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and $130.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to the cost of a ship sold in the first half of 2022 compared to no ship sales in continuing operations for the same period in 2021 and increased costs for short-term charters which was slightly offset by a decrease in short-term operating days.

In the drybulk business, our handysize segment and supramax/ultramax segment cost of sales was $45.2 million and $92.1 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and $41.6 million and $88.9 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Handysize voyage expenses and supramax/ultramax voyage expenses were $14.9 million and $31.5 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and $14.1 million and $28.8 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Handysize vessel operating costs and supramax/ultramax vessel operating costs were $14.8 million and $8.7 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and $15.2 million and $7.5 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Handysize vessel operating costs per day were $5,461 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and $5,602 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Vessel operating costs per day were lower in the handysize drybulk carrier segment for the six months ended June 30, 2022 in comparison to the six months ended June 30, 2021 due to a decrease in the purchase of spare parts and the cost to airfreight the spares to the vessels and a decrease in management fees on two vessels that were previously managed by an external company, slightly offset by an increase in insurance costs. Supramax/ultramax vessel operating costs per day were $5,338 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and $5,212 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Vessel operating costs per day were higher in the supramax/ultramax carrier segment for the six months ended June 30, 2022 in comparison to the six months ended June 30, 2021 due to repair costs on a small number of vessels and increased insurance costs, slightly offset by the decrease in the purchase of spares and the cost to airfreight the spares to the vessels.

The long-term charter-in costs per day for our supramax/ultramax fleet was $13,552 per day during the six months ended June 30, 2022 and $12,611 per day for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increase is due to the extension of a charter agreement in May 2022 at a higher rate. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, out of 4,328 operating days in the supramax/ultramax segment, 66.1% were fulfilled with owned/long-term chartered-in vessels and the remaining 33.9% with short-term chartered-in vessels compared to 4,864 operating days in the supramax/ultramax segment, 57.5% were fulfilled with owned/long-term chartered-in vessels and the remaining 42.5% with short-term chartered-in vessels the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Gross profit was $105.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and $48.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Other operating income was $3.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and $3.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Administrative expense was $15.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and $14.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Administrative expense increased in the six months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021 due to higher staff incentive costs.



Interest income was $0.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Interest expense was $7.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and $7.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Income tax (expense) benefit was an expense of $0.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and a benefit of $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Profit for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $85.8 million and $30.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Profit attributable to owners of the Company for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $85.8 million and $25.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Continuing and Discontinued Operation

Profit for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $85.8 million compared to a profit of $27.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Profit attributable to owners of the Company for six months ended June 30, 2022 was $85.8 million compared to $22.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Net cash flows generated from operating activities was $137.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and $102.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities was an outflow of $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and an inflow of $0.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Net cash flows used in financing activities was $81.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and $82.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

As of June 30, 2022, we had cash and equivalents of $160.0 million and restricted cash of $9.7 million.

Conference Call details

Tomorrow, Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time/ 2:00 p.m. South African Standard Time/ 8:00 p.m. Singapore Time, the Company's management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the earnings results.

Conference Call details: Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: +1 877 405 1226 (USA Toll Free Dial In) or +1 201 689 7823 (USA and Standard International Dial In), +0 800 756 3429 (UK Toll Free Dial In), +800 101 3046 (Singapore Toll Free Dial In), or +0 800 983 831 (South Africa Toll Free Dial In). Please quote “Grindrod” to the operator and/or conference ID 1 373 2108. For international toll free access numbers, please refer to https://www.incommconferencing.com/international-dial-in.

Slides and Audio Webcast / Slides Presentation details

There will be a live, and then archived webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, accessible through the Grindrod Shipping website www.grinshipping.com (click on Notices & Events). The slide presentation of the Second Quarter 2022 financial results will be accessible in PDF format 10 minutes prior to the conference call and webcast. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term and short-term chartered-in drybulk vessels predominantly in the handysize and supramax/ultramax segments. The drybulk business, which operates under the brand “Island View Shipping” (“IVS”) includes a core fleet of 31 vessels consisting of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers. The Company is based in Singapore, with offices in London, Durban, Tokyo and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker “GRIN” and on the JSE under the ticker “GSH”.

Fleet Table

The following table sets forth certain summary information regarding our fleet as of the date of this press release.

Drybulk Carriers — Owned Fleet (25 Vessels)

Vessel Name Built Country of Build DWT Type of Employment Handysize – Eco IVS Tembe 2016 Japan 37,740 IVS Commercial(1) IVS Sunbird 2015 Japan 33,400 IVS Handysize Pool IVS Thanda 2015 Japan 37,720 IVS Commercial(1) IVS Kestrel 2014 Japan 32,770 IVS Handysize Pool IVS Phinda 2014 Japan 37,720 IVS Commercial(1) IVS Sparrowhawk 2014 Japan 33,420 IVS Handysize Pool Handysize IVS Merlion 2013 China 32,070 IVS Handysize Pool IVS Raffles 2013 China 32,050 IVS Handysize Pool IVS Ibis 2012 Japan 28,240 IVS Handysize Pool IVS Kinglet(2) 2011 Japan 33,130 IVS Handysize Pool IVS Magpie(2) 2011 Japan 28,240 IVS Handysize Pool IVS Orchard 2011 China 32,530 IVS Handysize Pool IVS Knot(2) 2010 Japan 33,140 IVS Handysize Pool IVS Sentosa 2010 China 32,700 IVS Handysize Pool IVS Kingbird 2007 Japan 32,560 IVS Handysize Pool Supramax/Ultramax – Eco IVS Prestwick 2019 Japan 61,300 IVS Supramax Pool IVS Okudogo 2019 Japan 61,330 IVS Supramax Pool IVS Phoenix(2) 2019 Japan 61,470 IVS Supramax Pool IVS Swinley Forest 2017 Japan 60,490 IVS Supramax Pool IVS Gleneagles 2016 Japan 58,070 IVS Supramax Pool IVS North Berwick 2016 Japan 60,480 IVS Supramax Pool IVS Bosch Hoek 2015 Japan 60,270 IVS Supramax Pool IVS Hirono 2015 Japan 60,280 IVS Supramax Pool IVS Wentworth 2015 Japan 58,090 IVS Supramax Pool IVS Pinehurst(3) 2015 Philippines(4) 57,810 IVS Supramax Pool

Drybulk Carriers — Long-Term Charter-In Fleet (6 Vessels)

Vessel Name Built Country of Build DWT Daily Charter -in Rate(5) on June 30, 2022 Charter-in Period (6) Purchase Option

Price (Millions) Type of Employment Supramax/Ultramax – Eco IVS Atsugi(7) 2020 Japan 62,660 $ 12,200 2022-24 $ 25.2 IVS Supramax Pool IVS Pebble Beach(8) 2020 Japan 62,660 $ 12,200 2022-24 $ 25.2 IVS Supramax Pool IVS Hayakita(9) 2016 Japan 60,400 $ 13,500 2023-26 $ ~22.3 IVS Supramax Pool IVS Windsor(10) 2016 Japan 60,280 $ 13,385 2023-26 $ - IVS Supramax Pool IVS Crimson Creek(11) 2014 Japan 57,950 $ 26,276 2023 $ - IVS Supramax Pool IVS Naruo(12) 2014 Japan 60,030 $ 12,750 2022-24 $ ~13.2 IVS Supramax Pool





(1 ) Commercially managed by Grindrod Shipping alongside the IVS Handysize Pool.



(2 ) IVS Knot, IVS Kinglet, IVS Magpie and IVS Phoenix have each undergone separate financing arrangements in which we sold these vessels but retained the right to control the use of these vessels for a period up to 2030, 2031, 2031 and 2036, respectively, and we have an option to acquire IVS Knot, IVS Kinglet and IVS Magpie commencing in 2021 and IVS Phoenix in 2023. We regard the vessels as owned since we have retained the right to control the use of the vessels.



(3 ) We exercised the purchase option for an amount of $18.0 million and took delivery on July 25, 2022.



(4 ) Constructed at Tsuneishi Cebu Shipyard, a subsidiary of Tsuneishi Shipbuilding of Japan.



(5 ) Charter-in rate: The basic payment to the charterer for the use of the vessel under time charter. The amount is usually for a fixed period of time at rates that are generally fixed, but may contain a variable component based on inflation, interest rates, or current shipping market rates. The rate does not include any additional costs that are specified in the contract such as brokerage costs and victualing costs.



(6 ) Expiration date range represents the earliest and latest re-delivery periods due to extension options.



(7 ) Chartered-in until Q4 2022 with two one-year options to extend, at charter-in rates of $12,950 per day for the first extension year and $13,700 per day for the second extension year. The purchase option is exercisable beginning in Q4 2022 subject to contract terms and conditions.



(8 ) Chartered-in until Q3 2022 with two one-year options to extend, at charter-in rates of $12,950 per day for the first extension year and $13,700 per day for the second extension year. The purchase option is exercisable beginning in Q3 2022 subject to contract terms and conditions.



(9 ) Chartered-in until Q3 2023 with two one-year options and one nine-month option to extend, at charter-in rates of $14,000 per day for the first extension year, $14,500 per day for the second extension year, and $14,800 per day for the following nine-month extension period. The purchase option is exercisable next in Q3 2022 subject to contract terms and conditions and includes an estimated Japanese Yen denominated component but excludes estimated 50/50 profit sharing with vessel owner. The Japanese Yen component has been converted at a rate of 137 Yen to $1.



(10 ) Chartered-in until Q3 2023 with two one-year options and one nine-month option to extend, at charter-in rates of $13,885 per day for the first extension year, $14,385 per day for the second extension year, and $14,885 per day for the following nine-month extension period.



(11 ) Chartered-in for a period of 11 to 13 months at a charter-in rate of $26,276 per day commencing May 1, 2022.



(12 ) Chartered-in until Q4 2022 with two additional one-year options to extend at $13,000 per day for each extension year. The purchase option is exercisable next in Q4 2022 subject to contract terms and conditions and includes an estimated Japanese Yen denominated component which has been converted at a rate of 137 Yen to $1.

Unaudited Segment Information

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (In thousands of U.S. dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Drybulk Carriers Business Handysize Segment Revenue $ 52,570 $ 37,364 $ 88,815 $ 61,066 Cost of sales (24,786 ) (23,123 ) (45,160 ) (41,586 ) Gross Profit 27,784 14,241 43,655 19,480 Supramax/Ultramax Segment Revenue $ 78,246 $ 71,039 $ 150,990 $ 114,467 Cost of sales (42,641 ) (51,229 ) (92,137 ) (88,941 ) Gross Profit 35,605 19,810 58,853 25,526

Selected Historical and Statistical Data of Our Operating Fleet

Set forth below are selected historical and statistical data of our operating fleet for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 and the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 that we believe may be useful in better understanding our operating fleet’s financial position and results of operations. This table contains certain information regarding TCE per day, vessel operating costs per day and long-term charter-in costs per day which are non-GAAP measures. For a discussion of certain of these measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (In thousands of U.S. dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Drybulk Carriers Business Handysize Segment Calendar days(1) 1,597 1,662 3,040 3,158 Available days(2) 1,574 1,662 3,013 3,102 Operating days(3) 1,560 1,630 2,952 3,052 Owned fleet operating days(4) 1,328 1,333 2,627 2,609 Long-term charter-in days(5) - - - - Short-term charter-in days(6) 232 297 325 443 Fleet utilization(7) 99.1 % 98.1 % 98.0 % 98.4 % TCE per day(8) $ 27,479 $ 18,104 $ 24,990 $ 15,285 Vessel operating costs per day(9) $ 5,247 $ 6,130 $ 5,461 $ 5,602 Long-term charter-in costs per day(10) $ - $ - $ - $ - Supramax/Ultramax Segment Calendar days(1) 2,123 2,494 4,365 4,963 Available days(2) 2,123 2,482 4,365 4,914 Operating days(3) 2,099 2,442 4,328 4,864 Owned fleet operating days(4) 819 728 1,626 1,404 Long-term charter-in days(5) 614 676 1,233 1,393 Short-term charter-in days(6) 666 1,038 1,469 2,067 Fleet utilization(7) 98.9 % 98.4 % 99.2 % 99.0 % TCE per day(8) $ 31,021 $ 21,916 $ 27,604 $ 17,606 Vessel operating costs per day(9) $ 5,139 $ 5,116 $ 5,338 $ 5,212 Long-term charter-in costs per day(10) $ 13,948 $ 12,867 $ 13,552 $ 12,611





(1) Calendar days: total calendar days the vessels were in our possession for the relevant period.



(2) Available days: total number of calendar days a vessel is in our possession for the relevant period after subtracting off-hire days for scheduled drydocking and special surveys. We use available days to measure the number of days in a relevant period during which vessels should be available for generating revenue.



(3) Operating days: the number of available days in the relevant period a vessel is controlled by us after subtracting the aggregate number of days that the vessel is off-hire due to a reason other than scheduled drydocking and special surveys, including unforeseen circumstances. We use operating days to measure the aggregate number of days in a relevant period during which vessels are actually available to generate revenue.



(4) Owned fleet operating days: the number of operating days in which our owned fleet is operating for the relevant period.



(5) Long-term charter-in days: the number of operating days in which our long-term charter-in fleet is operating for the relevant period. We regard chartered-in vessels as long-term charters if the period of the charter we initially commit to is 12 months or more. Once we have included such chartered-in vessels in our fleet, we will continue to regard them as part of our fleet until the end of their chartered-in period, including any period that the charter has been extended under an option, even if at a given time the remaining period of their charter may be less than 12 months.



(6) Short-term charter-in days: the number of operating days for which we have chartered-in third party vessels for durations of less than one year for the relevant period.



(7) Fleet utilization: the percentage of time that vessels are available for generating revenue, determined by dividing the number of operating days during a relevant period by the number of available days during that period. We use fleet utilization to measure a company’s efficiency in technically managing its vessels.



(8) TCE per day: vessel revenue less voyage expenses during a relevant period divided by the number of operating days during the period. The number of operating days used to calculate TCE revenue per day includes the proportionate share of our joint ventures’ operating days and includes charter-in days. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” above for a discussion of TCE revenue and a reconciliation of TCE revenue to revenue.



(9) Vessel operating costs per day: vessel operating costs per day represents vessel operating costs divided by the number of calendar days for owned vessels. The vessel operating costs and the number of calendar days used to calculate vessel operating costs per day includes the proportionate share of our joint ventures’ vessel operating costs and calendar days and excludes charter-in costs and charter-in days. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” above for a discussion of vessel operating costs per day.



(10) Long-term charter-in costs per day: charter costs associated with long-term chartered-in vessels divided by long-term charter-in days for the relevant period. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” above for a discussion of long-term charter-in costs and its reconciliation to adjusted charter hire costs. That discussion also shows an analysis of adjusted charter hire costs split between long-term charter-in costs and short-term charter-in costs.





The average long-term charter-in costs per day for the supramax/ultramax fleet for the third quarter of 2022 is expected to be approximately $14,921/day.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

30 June

2022 31 December

2021 US$’000 US$’000 ASSETS Current assets Cash and bank balances 165,396 107,118 Trade receivables 12,288 8,973 Contract assets 3,108 3,686 Other receivables and prepayments 25,922 22,424 Loans to joint ventures - 10 Derivative financial instruments 2,654 5,370 Inventories 20,075 13,909 Total current assets 229,443 161,490 Non-current assets Restricted cash 4,290 6,649 Ships, property, plant and equipment 398,287 437,479 Right-of-use assets 45,498 32,467 Interest in joint ventures 15 13 Derivative financial instruments 243 611 Intangible assets 219 227 Other receivables and prepayments 1,286 380 Other investments 3,652 3,730 Deferred tax assets 1,885 2,123 Total non-current assets 455,375 483,679 Total assets 684,818 645,169 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Trade and other payables 27,665 33,874 Contract liabilities 13,039 8,441 Lease liabilities 41,834 27,375 Bank loans and other borrowings 34,811 28,020 Retirement benefit obligation 122 124 Derivative financial instruments 275 704 Provisions 994 1,019 Income tax payable 602 786 Total current liabilities 119,342 100,343 Non-current liabilities Trade and other payables 149 160 Lease liabilities 1,765 5,896 Bank loans and other borrowings 174,447 217,646 Retirement benefit obligation 1,395 1,489 Derivative financial instruments 256 - Total non-current liabilities 178,012 225,191 Capital and reserves Share capital 320,683 320,683 Other equity and reserves (17,293 ) (24,068 ) Accumulated profit 84,074 23,020 Total equity 387,464 319,635 Total equity and liabilities 684,818 645,169

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (In thousands of U.S. dollars, other than per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Continuing Operations Revenue $ 161,582 $ 109,830 $ 271,868 $ 178,255 Cost of sales Voyage expenses (22,712 ) (25,450 ) (46,389 ) (43,083 ) Vessel operating costs (10,699 ) (11,376 ) (22,102 ) (21,325 ) Charter hire costs (18,579 ) (20,411 ) (34,533 ) (33,140 ) Depreciation of ships, drydocking and plant and equipment– owned assets (7,262 ) (6,665 ) (15,474 ) (12,596 ) Depreciation of ships and ship equipment – right-of-use assets (8,779 ) (8,752 ) (17,527 ) (17,046 ) Other expenses 971 (1,571 ) (621 ) (2,864 ) Cost of ship sale (29,925 ) - (29,925 ) - Gross profit 64,597 35,605 105,297 48,201 Other operating income 4,096 3,337 3,783 3,402 Administrative expense (7,629 ) (7,889 ) (15,890 ) (14,169 ) Share of (losses) profits of joint ventures (1 ) (5 ) 1 (28 ) Interest income 166 38 269 75 Interest expense (4,305 ) (3,879 ) (7,374 ) (7,123 ) Profit before taxation 56,924 27,207 86,086 30,358 Income tax (expense) benefit (160 ) 53 (291 ) 78 Profit for the period from continuing operations 56,764 27,260 85,795 30,436 Discontinued operation Loss for the period from discontinued operation - (3,017 ) - (2,849 ) Profit for the period 56,764 24,243 85,795 27,587 Profit for the period attributable to: Owners of the Company 56,764 19,771 85,795 22,129 Continuing operations 56,764 22,788 85,795 24,978 Discontinued operation - (3,017 ) - (2,849 ) Non-controlling interests - 4,472 - 5,458 56,764 24,243 85,795 27,587 Profit per share attributable to owners of the Company: From continuing and discontinued operation Basic $ 2.99 $ 1.02 $ 4.56 $ 1.15 Diluted $ 2.92 $ 1.01 $ 4.45 $ 1.13 From continuing operations Basic $ 2.99 $ 1.18 $ 4.56 $ 1.30 Diluted $ 2.92 $ 1.16 $ 4.45 $ 1.28

Unaudited Summary Statement of Cash Flows

For the six month period ended 30 June 2022 2021 US$’000 US$’000 Operating activities Profit for the period 85,795 27,587 Adjustments for: Share of (profits) losses of joint ventures (1 ) 29 (Gain) loss on disposal of ships (57 ) 1,126 Loss on disposal of businesses - 25 Gain on disposal of plant and equipment, furniture and fittings and motor vehicles (30 ) - Depreciation and amortisation 33,543 30,233 Reversal of impairment loss recognised on ships (4,073 ) (3,557 ) Impairment loss recognised on goodwill and intangibles - 965 Impairment loss on net disposal group - 2,551 Reversal of impairment loss recognised on right-of-use assets - (1,046 ) (Reversal of) impairment loss recognised on financial assets (30 ) 686 (Reversal of) provision for onerous contracts (25 ) 2,332 Recognition of share-based payments expenses 1,392 512 Net foreign exchange loss (gain) 117 (470 ) Interest expense 7,374 7,737 Interest income (269 ) (99 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 291 (2,444 ) Operating cash flows before movements in working capital and ships 124,027 66,167 Inventories (6,167 ) (4,008 ) Trade receivables, other receivables and prepayments (7,722 ) (3,018 ) Contract assets 578 (154 ) Trade and other payables 132 1,685 Contract liabilities 4,598 4,803 Due from related parties - 556 Operating cash flows before movement in ships 115,446 66,031 Capital expenditure on ships (1,041 ) (4,636 ) Proceeds from disposal of ships 29,481 47,809 Net cash generated from operations 143,886 109,204 Interest paid (6,059 ) (7,061 ) Interest received 269 98 Income tax paid (266 ) (172 ) Net cash flows generated from operating activities 137,830 102,069 Investing activities Repayment of loans and amount due from joint ventures 39 10 Purchase of plant and equipment (85 ) (21 ) Purchase of intangible assets (75 ) - Proceeds from disposal of businesses - 69 Proceeds from disposal of plant and equipment 62 - Dividends and distributions received from a joint venture - 185 Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities (59 ) 243





Financing activities Payment of principal portion of bank loans and other borrowings (38,295 ) (67,601 ) Principal repayments on lease liabilities (20,656 ) (17,772 ) Acquisition of treasury shares - (285 ) Restricted cash (133 ) 3,364 Dividends paid (22,561 ) - Net cash flows used in financing activities (81,645 ) (82,294 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 56,126 20,018 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 104,243 37,942 Effect of exchange rate changes on the balance of cash held in foreign currencies (340 ) 118 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 160,029 58,078

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, cash flows relating to the discontinued operation of the tanker business were cash used in operating activities of $254,000, cash used in investing activities of $2,000 and cash used in financing activities $855,000. There is no discontinued operation during the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The financial information included in this press release includes certain “non-GAAP financial measures” as such term is defined in SEC regulations governing the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in, or excluded from, the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS. For example, non-GAAP financial measures may exclude the impact of certain unique and/or non-operating items such as acquisitions, divestitures, restructuring charges, large write-offs or items outside of management’s control. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures described below provide investors and analysts useful insight into our financial position and operating performance.

TCE Revenue and TCE per day

TCE revenue is defined as vessel revenue less voyage expenses. Such TCE revenue, divided by the number of our operating days during the period, is TCE per day. Vessel revenue and voyage expenses as reported for our operating segments include a proportionate share of vessel revenue and voyage expenses attributable to our joint ventures based on our proportionate ownership of the joint ventures for the period the joint venture existed during the relevant period. The number of operating days used to calculate TCE per day also includes the proportionate share of our joint ventures’ operating days for the period the joint venture existed during the relevant period and also includes charter-in days.

TCE per day is a common shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters have to cover voyage expenses and are generally not expressed in per-day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters do not cover voyage expenses and generally are expressed in per day amounts.

Below is a reconciliation from TCE revenue to revenue for the three month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

Three months ended June 30, 2022 2021 (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Revenue Voyage

Expenses TCE

Revenue Revenue Voyage

Expenses TCE

Revenue Vessel revenue Handysize 52,446 (9,579 ) 42,867 37,246 (7,736 ) 29,510 Supramax/ultramax 78,246 (13,133 ) 65,113 71,039 (17,519 ) 53,520 Other 786 1,426 Ship sale revenue 29,981 - Other revenue 123 119 Revenue 161,582 109,830

Below is a reconciliation from TCE revenue to revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Revenue Voyage

Expenses TCE

Revenue Revenue Voyage

Expenses TCE

Revenue Vessel revenue Handysize 88,637 (14,866 ) 73,771 60,757 (14,107 ) 46,650 Supramax/ultramax 150,990 (31,522 ) 119,468 114,413 (28,779 ) 85,634 Other 2,082 2,722 Ship sale revenue 29,981 - Other revenue 178 363 Revenue 271,868 178,255

Vessel operating costs per day

Vessel operating costs per day represents vessel operating costs divided by the number of calendar days for owned vessels during the period. The vessel operating costs and the number of calendar days used to calculate vessel operating costs per day includes the proportionate share of our joint ventures’ vessel operating costs and calendar days for the period the joint venture existed during the relevant period and excludes charter-in costs and charter-in days.

Vessel operating costs per day is a non-GAAP performance measure commonly used in the shipping industry to provide an understanding of the daily technical management costs relating to the running of owned vessels.

Long-term charter-in costs and Long-term charter-in costs per day

Long-term charter-in costs is defined as the charter costs relating to chartered-in vessels included in our fleet from time to time, which are vessels for which the period of the charter that we initially commit to is 12 months or more, even if at a given time the remaining period of their charter may be less than 12 months (“long-term charter-in vessels”). Such long-term charter-in costs, divided by the number of operating days for the relevant vessels during the period, is long-term charter-in costs per day.



Long-term charter-in costs and long-term charter-in costs per day are non-GAAP performance measures used primarily to provide an understanding of the total costs and total costs per day relating to the charter-in of the Company’s long-term chartered-in vessels.

Below is a reconciliation from Long-term charter-in costs to Charter hire costs for the three month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

Three months ended June 30, 2022 (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Charter hire

costs Lease

payments on

Ships Adjusted

charter hire

costs Long-term

charter-in

costs Short-term

charter-in

costs Adjusted charter hire costs Handysize 4,672 - 4,672 - 4,672 4,672 Supramax/ultramax 13,907 9,854 23,761 8,564 15,197 23,761 18,579 9,854 28,433 28,433 Three months ended June 30, 2021 (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Charter hire

costs Lease

payments on

Ships Adjusted

charter hire

costs Long-term

charter-in

costs Short-term

charter-in

costs Adjusted charter hire costs Handysize 3,923 - 3,923 - 3,923 3,923 Supramax/ultramax 16,488 9,335 25,823 8,698 17,125 25,823 20,411 9,335 29,746 29,746

Below is a reconciliation from Long-term charter-in costs to Charter hire costs for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

Six months ended June 30, 2022 (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Charter hire

costs Lease

payments on

Ships Adjusted

charter hire

costs Long-term

charter-in

costs Short-term

charter-in

costs Adjusted charter hire costs Handysize 5,930 - 5,930 - 5,930 5,930 Supramax/ultramax 28,603 19,077 47,680 16,709 30,971 47,680 34,533 19,077 53,610 53,610 Six months ended June 30, 2021 (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Charter hire

costs Lease

payments on

Ships Adjusted

charter hire

costs Long-term

charter-in

costs Short-term

charter-in

costs Adjusted charter hire costs Handysize 5,028 - 5,028 - 5,028 5,028 Supramax/ultramax 28,112 18,253 46,365 17,567 28,798 46,365 33,140 18,253 51,393 51,393

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as earnings before income tax benefit (expense), interest income, interest expense, share of profits (losses) of joint ventures and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted to exclude the items set forth in the table below, which represent certain non-recurring, non-operating or other items that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing performance of our core operations.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used by analysts in the shipping industry as common performance measures to compare results across peers. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not items recognized by IFRS, and should not be considered in isolation or used as alternatives to profit for the period or any other indicator of our operating performance.

Our presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is intended to supplement investors’ understanding of our operating performance by providing information regarding our ongoing performance that exclude items we believe do not directly affect our core operations and enhancing the comparability of our ongoing performance across periods. Our management considers EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be useful to investors because such performance measures provide information regarding the profitability of our core operations and facilitate comparison of our operating performance to the operating performance of our peers. Additionally, our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as measures when reviewing our operating performance. While we believe these measures are useful to investors, the definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA used by us may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies.

The table below presents the reconciliation between profit for the period to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (In thousands of U.S. dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Profit for the period from continuing operations $ 56,764 $ 27,260 $ 85,795 $ 30,436 Adjusted for: Income tax expense (benefit) 160 (53 ) 291 (78 ) Interest income (166 ) (38 ) (269 ) (75 ) Interest expense 4,305 3,879 7,374 7,123 Share of losses (profits) of joint ventures 1 5 (1 ) 28 Depreciation and amortization 16,308 15,714 33,543 30,233 EBITDA from continuing operations 77,372 46,767 126,733 67,667 Adjusted for Reversal of impairment loss recognized on ships (4,073 ) (3,557 ) (4,073 ) (3,557 ) Impairment loss recognized on goodwill and intangibles - 965 - 965 Reversal of impairment loss recognized on right-of-use assets - (1,046 ) - (1,046 ) Share based compensation 598 256 1,392 512 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 73,897 43,385 124,052 64,541

Adjusted net income and Adjusted Earnings per share

Adjusted net income is defined as Profit for the period attributable to the owners of the Company adjusted for reversal of impairment loss recognized on ships, impairment loss recognized on goodwill and intangibles, reversal of impairment loss recognized on right-of-use assets, impairment loss on net disposal group, loss on disposal of business, share based compensation and non-recurring expenditure. Adjusted Earnings per share represents this figure divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding for the period.

Adjusted net income is used by management for forecasting, making operational and strategic decisions, and evaluating current company performance. It is also one of the inputs used to calculate the variable amount that will be returned to shareholders in the form of quarterly dividends and/or share repurchases. Adjusted net income is not recognized by IFRS, and should not be considered in isolation or used as alternatives to profit for the period or any other indicator of our operating performance.

Our presentation of Adjusted net income is intended to supplement investors’ understanding of our operating performance by providing information regarding our ongoing performance that exclude items we believe do not directly affect our core operations and enhancing the comparability of our ongoing performance across periods. We consider Adjusted net income to be useful to management and investors because it eliminates items that are unrelated to the overall operating performance and that may vary significantly from period to period. Identifying these elements will facilitate comparison of our operating performance to the operating performance of our peers. The definitions of Adjusted net income used by us may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies.

The table below presents the reconciliation between Adjusted net income to Profit for the period attributable to the owners of the Company for the three month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (In thousands of U.S. dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company for continuing operations $ 56,764 $ 22,788 $ 85,795 $ 24,978 Adjusted for: Reversal of impairment loss recognized on ships (4,073 ) (3,557 ) (4,073 ) (3,557 ) Impairment loss recognized on goodwill and intangibles - 965 - 965 Reversal of impairment loss recognized on right-of-use assets - (1,046 ) - (1,046 ) Share based compensation 598 256 1,392 512 Adjusted net income for continuing operations 53,289 19,406 83,114 21,852 Weighted average number of shares on which the profit per share and adjusted earnings per share has been calculated 18,958,025 19,297,655 18,819,474 19,203,308 Effect of dilutive potential ordinary shares 460,637 347,168 460,637 347,168 Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purpose of calculating diluted profit per share and diluted adjusted earnings per share 19,418,662 19,644,823 19,280,111 19,550,476 Basic profit per share for continuing operations $ 2.99 $ 1.18 $ 4.56 $ 1.30 Diluted profit per share for continuing operations 2.92 1.16 4.45 1.28 Basic adjusted earnings per share for continuing operations $ 2.81 $ 1.01 $ 4.42 $ 1.14 Diluted adjusted earnings per share for continuing operations 2.74 0.99 4.31 1.12

Headline earnings and Headline earnings per share

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange, or JSE, requires that we calculate and publicly disclose Headline earnings per share and diluted Headline earnings per share. Headline earnings per share is calculated using net income which has been determined based on IFRS. Accordingly, this may differ to the Headline earnings per share calculation of other companies listed on the JSE because such companies may report their financial results under a different financial reporting framework such as U.S. GAAP.

Headline earnings for the period represents profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company adjusted for the re-measurements that are more closely aligned to the operating or trading results as set forth below, and Headline earnings per share represents this figure divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding for the period.

The table below presents a reconciliation between Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company to Headline earnings for the three month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company $ 56,764 $ 19,771 $ 85,795 $ 22,129 Adjusted for: Reversal of impairment loss recognized on ships (4,073 ) (3,557 ) (4,073 ) (3,557 ) Reversal of impairment loss recognized on right-of-use assets - (1,046 ) - (1,046 ) Impairment loss recognized on goodwill and intangibles - 965 - 965 Impairment loss on net disposal group - 2,589 - 2,551 Loss on disposals of business - 25 - 25 Headline earnings 52,691 18,747 81,722 21,067 Weighted average number of shares on which the profit per share and headline earnings per share has been calculated 18,958,025 19,297,655 18,819,474 19,203,308 Effect of dilutive potential ordinary shares 460,637 347,168 460,637 347,168 Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purpose of calculating diluted profit per share and diluted headline earnings per share 19,418,662 19,644,823 19,280,111 19,550,476 Basic profit per share $ 2.99 $ 1.02 $ 4.56 $ 1.15 Diluted profit per share 2.92 1.01 4.45 1.13 Basic headline earnings per share $ 2.78 $ 0.97 $ 4.34 $ 1.10 Diluted headline earnings per share 2.71 0.95 4.24 1.08

