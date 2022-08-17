Medical Gloves Market to Reach Over $19 Billion by 2027. Nitrile Gloves Sweeping Away the Latex Gloves Market Share - Arizton

Chicago, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, medical gloves market to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2022-2027. Disposable gloves are an essential item in any medical or healthcare setting. Materials used for preparing these gloves majorly include nitrile, latex, vinyl, neoprene, and others. Latex gloves have been used in several industries that require gloves and personal protective equipment. However, since the introduction of nitrile gloves, there has been a shift from latex to nitrile in several fields especially in the healthcare industry.



The growing importance of safety and hygiene in healthcare centers are increasing the usage of medical gloves. Over the several years, many studies have demonstrated the effectiveness of medical gloves in allowing HCPs to provide care for patients with infectious diseases while protecting their own health. The use of medical gloves can also stop the spread of dangerous pathogens within the healthcare setting, thereby enhancing the safety of everyone in the healthcare setting.

Medical Gloves Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) Over $19 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) Around $11 Billion MARKET SIZE (UNIT SHIPMENT) $524.41 billion (2027) CAGR (2022-2027) 9.7% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Material, Application, Category, End-User, and Geography GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa KEY PLAYERS ANSELL, Hartalega Holdings, Kossan Rubber Industries, Mercator Medical, Supermax, Top Glove

Concept of Automated Medical Glove Manufacturing Boosting the Market Growth

In recent years, automation technology has taken great strides in the manufacturing of medical gloves. It has also helped to bring down the cost. With the demand for medical gloves increasing during the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturers had to meet requirements, thereby increasing production capacities. Hence, the adoption of automation technology in manufacturing of medical gloves by several companies increased significantly.

Automation technology in the manufacturing of medical gloves has been highly advantageous for leading companies, especially those that require a large volume of production capacities. Manufacturers are witnessing major benefits associated with automation manufacturing and most of them are likely to adopt the technology in coming years. Major advances are also expected to occur in other parts of the medical gloves production process by fully automatic methods and meet underlying demands.

Key Insights

The growing demand for double gloving mostly while performing surgeries is one of the driving factors for the growth of the global medical gloves market.

Investing significant amount in R&D activities is key for the long-term success of the companies in the global medical gloves market. Therefore, many players including key and new entrants are investing huge amount on research activities.

Increasing incidence of HAIs and the importance of safety and hygiene standards recommended by various regulatory bodies is influencing the expansion of the global medical gloves market.

In recent days, latex gloves gained immense attention in both developed and developing markets. In addition, as a low-cost raw material, it is easier for glove manufacturers to penetrate new emerging markets by manufacturing natural rubber gloves.

Hartalega, a major glove manufacturing company, has emerged as one of the most automated glove production companies since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Segmentation – A detailed analysis by material, application, category, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 6 Key Company Profiles and 61 Other Prominent Vendors

Competitive Landscape

Over the last few years, several companies that primarily deriving revenue from medical glove products is growing significantly. Multiple product launches, strategic acquisitions & partnerships, capacity expansion, and differentiated products have fueled their growth in recent years. For instance, the key player, Supermax, currently has a production capacity of about 24 billion pieces of gloves per annum, and it is looking forward to its expanding production capacity to about 44 billion pieces by the end of FY2024. In 2018, Kossan Rubber Industries completed the construction of the latest generation plant with an installed capacity of 1.5 billion pieces of gloves per annum. Moreover, most leading players focus on implementing several strategies such as establishing strategic collaborations, increasing R&D investment, launching new products, strengthening distribution networks, and enhancing market shares and presence in the medical gloves market.

Key Vendors

ANSELL

Hartalega Holdings

Kossan Rubber Industries

Mercator Medical

Supermax

Top Glove

Market Segmentation

Material

Nitrile

Latex

Vinyl

Neoprene

Others



Application

Examination

Surgical

Category

Non-Powdered

Powdered

End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

ASCS

Clinics

Others



Geography

APAC China Japan India South Korea Australia Vietnam Philipines Thailand Malaysia

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Russia Netherlands Poland

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Columbia Chile

Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Iran



