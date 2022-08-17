Medical Gloves Market to Reach Over $19 Billion by 2027. Nitrile Gloves Sweeping Away the Latex Gloves Market Share - Arizton

Chicago, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, medical gloves market to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2022-2027. Disposable gloves are an essential item in any medical or healthcare setting. Materials used for preparing these gloves majorly include nitrile, latex, vinyl, neoprene, and others. Latex gloves have been used in several industries that require gloves and personal protective equipment. However, since the introduction of nitrile gloves, there has been a shift from latex to nitrile in several fields especially in the healthcare industry.
The growing importance of safety and hygiene in healthcare centers are increasing the usage of medical gloves. Over the several years, many studies have demonstrated the effectiveness of medical gloves in allowing HCPs to provide care for patients with infectious diseases while protecting their own health. The use of medical gloves can also stop the spread of dangerous pathogens within the healthcare setting, thereby enhancing the safety of everyone in the healthcare setting.
Medical Gloves Market Report Scope
|Report Attributes
|Details
|MARKET SIZE (2027)
|Over $19 Billion
|MARKET SIZE (2021)
|Around $11 Billion
|MARKET SIZE (UNIT SHIPMENT)
|$524.41 billion (2027)
|CAGR (2022-2027)
|9.7%
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST YEAR
|2022-2027
|MARKET SEGMENTS
|Material, Application, Category, End-User, and Geography
|GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS
|North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|KEY PLAYERS
|ANSELL, Hartalega Holdings, Kossan Rubber Industries, Mercator Medical, Supermax, Top Glove
Concept of Automated Medical Glove Manufacturing Boosting the Market Growth
In recent years, automation technology has taken great strides in the manufacturing of medical gloves. It has also helped to bring down the cost. With the demand for medical gloves increasing during the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturers had to meet requirements, thereby increasing production capacities. Hence, the adoption of automation technology in manufacturing of medical gloves by several companies increased significantly.
Automation technology in the manufacturing of medical gloves has been highly advantageous for leading companies, especially those that require a large volume of production capacities. Manufacturers are witnessing major benefits associated with automation manufacturing and most of them are likely to adopt the technology in coming years. Major advances are also expected to occur in other parts of the medical gloves production process by fully automatic methods and meet underlying demands.
Key Insights
- The growing demand for double gloving mostly while performing surgeries is one of the driving factors for the growth of the global medical gloves market.
- Investing significant amount in R&D activities is key for the long-term success of the companies in the global medical gloves market. Therefore, many players including key and new entrants are investing huge amount on research activities.
- Increasing incidence of HAIs and the importance of safety and hygiene standards recommended by various regulatory bodies is influencing the expansion of the global medical gloves market.
- In recent days, latex gloves gained immense attention in both developed and developing markets. In addition, as a low-cost raw material, it is easier for glove manufacturers to penetrate new emerging markets by manufacturing natural rubber gloves.
- Hartalega, a major glove manufacturing company, has emerged as one of the most automated glove production companies since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Segmentation – A detailed analysis by material, application, category, end-user, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 6 Key Company Profiles and 61 Other Prominent Vendors
Competitive Landscape
Over the last few years, several companies that primarily deriving revenue from medical glove products is growing significantly. Multiple product launches, strategic acquisitions & partnerships, capacity expansion, and differentiated products have fueled their growth in recent years. For instance, the key player, Supermax, currently has a production capacity of about 24 billion pieces of gloves per annum, and it is looking forward to its expanding production capacity to about 44 billion pieces by the end of FY2024. In 2018, Kossan Rubber Industries completed the construction of the latest generation plant with an installed capacity of 1.5 billion pieces of gloves per annum. Moreover, most leading players focus on implementing several strategies such as establishing strategic collaborations, increasing R&D investment, launching new products, strengthening distribution networks, and enhancing market shares and presence in the medical gloves market.
Key Vendors
- ANSELL
- Hartalega Holdings
- Kossan Rubber Industries
- Mercator Medical
- Supermax
- Top Glove
Other Prominent Vendors
- A1 Glove
- Happy Hand Gloves
- Hycare International
- Kanam Latex Industries
- Meditech Gloves
- Maxwell Glove Manufacturing Berhad
- Tan Sin Lian Industries
- VLHS
- Winmed Group
- YTY Group
- ACTEON
- AKZENTA INTERNATIONAL
- AlboLand
- American Nitrile
- Amigo Surgicare
- Amkay Products
- B. Braun Melsungen
- Bergamot
- BERNER International
- Cardinal Health
- CEABIS
- Demophorius Healthcare
- DIDACTIC
- Elcya
- ERENLER MEDIKAL
- Franz Mensch
- GLOVE RESOURCES
- Hepro
- HUM
- HYGECO
- Innovative Gloves
- INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
- Indoplas Philippines
- KALTEK
- Leboo Healthcare Products
- LOW DERMA
- Medadv
- MEDIBASE
- Medilivescare Manufacturing
- Mölnlycke Health Care
- MRK Healthcare
- Neomedic
- Phoenix Rubber Products
- Pidegree Industrial
- Polyco Healthline
- PM Gloves
- Quality Latex Products
- RFB Latex
- Riverstone Holdings
- Robinson Healthcare
- Safeshield gloves
- Sara healthcare
- SHIELD Scientific
- SHOWA GROUP
- Smart Glove
- Sri Trang Agro-Industry Public Company
- Semperit AG Holding
- TROGE MEDICAL
- Unigloves
- WRP Asia Pacific
- Wujiang Evergreen
Market Segmentation
Material
- Nitrile
- Latex
- Vinyl
- Neoprene
- Others
Application
- Examination
- Surgical
Category
- Non-Powdered
- Powdered
End-user
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- ASCS
- Clinics
- Others
Geography
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Vietnam
- Philipines
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Poland
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Columbia
- Chile
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- Iran
