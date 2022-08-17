Snap One to Host Analyst and Investor Day on September 14, 2022 in New York City

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snap One Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SNPO) (“Snap One” or the “Company”), a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators, today announced that the Company will host its inaugural Analyst and Investor Day on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the Dream Downtown Hotel in New York City.



Snap One CEO John Heyman, CFO Mike Carlet, and other members of the executive management team will provide details on the company's operations and go-forward strategy. The event will also include an expert panel discussion with several Snap One professional integrators. For those attending in-person, the Company will provide an opportunity to experience different smart living settings enabled by Snap One products through a curated showroom visit at a nearby integrator partner location.

The in-person event will also be webcast live here, beginning at 9:00 AM ET, and will be available for replay via the Investor Relations section of Snap One's website.

To inquire about attending Snap One’s Analyst and Investor Day, please contact the Company’s investor relations team at SNPO@gatewayir.com or 949-574-3860.

About Snap One

As a leading distributor of smart living technology, Snap One empowers its vast network of professional integrators to deliver entertainment, connectivity, automation, and security solutions to residential and commercial end users worldwide. Snap One distributes an expansive portfolio of proprietary and third-party products through its intuitive online portal and local branch network, blending the benefits of e-commerce with the convenience of same-day pickup. The Company provides software, award-winning support, and digital workflow tools to help its integrator partners build thriving and profitable businesses. Additional information about Snap One can be found at snapone.com.

Contacts

Media:



Abigail Hanlon

Director, Marketing Events & Public Relations

Abigail.Hanlon@SnapOne.com

Investors:



Tom Colton and Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

IR@SnapOne.com