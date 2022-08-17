EVmo Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Sustained 44% gross margins before vehicle depreciation



Strengthened balance sheet drives improved leasing terms

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVmo, Inc. (OTC: YAYO), a leading provider of vehicles to the rideshare and delivery gig economy industry, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Key Highlights:

Q2 2022 record revenue of $2.9 million, up 8.5% compared to Q2 2021 revenue of $2.7 million, driven primarily by new vehicles beginning to come online in the latter part of the quarter

Rapid expansion well underway, supported by the non-dilutive financing announced in Q1 2022 that is expected to allow the ocmany to add 400 vehicles quarterly.

Reported positive shareholders’ equity of $7.0 million, up from negative equity of $4.4 million at year-end 2021; strengthened balance sheet driving improved leasing terms (the terms are already improving so it will be continued to drive)

Record driver retention with average rental days per driver up 8% over Q2 2021

EVs and hybrids are now 34% of the Company’s total vehicle fleet;



“Our long-planned rapid fleet expansion is now well underway, which we believe will drive meaningful top-line growth in the quarters ahead,” commented Stephen Sanchez, CEO of EVmo. Looking further ahead, we anticipate fleet growth will accelerate in 2023 and are targeting a minimum 25% growth in the number of new vehicles we add to our fleet quarterly, with longer term targets well in excess of that growth.”

“As we have previously said, our model calls for 45% gross margins and 25% EBITDA margin at scale of approximately 2,000 cars, excluding vehicle depreciation. Based on this model, achieving our 2023 quarterly targets for fleet expansion would generate revenue of $50 million for the year with $12.5 million EBITDA,” continued Sanchez. “We believe our model and margins, combined with our management capability, can establish us as the clear industry leader in 2022. And importantly, we expect to be able to fund exponential growth from operating cash flow at scale, which we are on track to reach by year-end 2022, opening new access to non-dilutive debt capital to further accelerate our model.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results:

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $2.9 million, up 8.5% from revenue of $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. Revenue growth in Q1 was primarily driven by an increase in the Company’s rental fleet and increase in daily rental rate.

Cost of revenues in the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $2.1 million, up from $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was due to higher depreciation expense, insurance expense and vehicle repairs due to an increase in fleet size.

Selling and marketing expenses were $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, a 15.2% increase compared to the second quarter of 2021. Low selling and marketing expenses continue to be driven by an effective focused advertising campaign and high vehicle demand that reduces the cost of client acquisition.

Net loss totaled $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, an improvement of $0.6 million from the net loss of $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. The improvement is primarily due to lower interest expense and financing costs.

At June 30, 2022, the Company’s current assets totaled $6.9 million, current liabilities totaled $3.7 million, and working capital was $7.5 million. At December 31, 2021, the Company’s current assets totaled $4.0 million, current liabilities totaled $7.1 million, and working capital was a deficit of $3.0 million.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $6.1 million as of June 30, 2022, up from $1.9 million as of December 31, 2021.

