AmeriCorps and CDC Seek Americans to Join Next Generation of Public Health Leaders

WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, released today a Public Health AmeriCorps public service announcement highlighting the agency’s initiative to address the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health issues, as well as support the recruitment, training and development of a new generation of public health leaders.



Public Health AmeriCorps is an AmeriCorps and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention partnership supported by a five-year, $400 million investment from the American Rescue Plan Act . This new program will help meet the public health needs of local communities by providing additional capacity and support while also creating pathways to public health-related careers. AmeriCorps members will serve communities by providing health education, supporting health-related research, bolstering behavioral health efforts, assisting with testing and vaccination support and more.



Following the video release, Michael D. Smith, AmeriCorps CEO and Cameron Webb, MD, JD, senior advisor to the White House COVID-19 Response, hosted Public Health AmeriCorps grantees for a virtual discussion focused on how Americans can join the next generation of public health leaders who will be ready to respond to the nation’s most pressing public health needs.

“I am confident in Public Health AmeriCorps’ capacity to meet the challenges and the opportunities our nation faces related to public health – especially the disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on people of color and underserved communities,” said Smith. “Public Health AmeriCorps offers opportunities for all Americans who are willing to serve and want to have an impact on their communities while growing their professional skills.”

"Right now is a really unique moment. If you look at the public health efforts across the US, we never had a moment quite like what we have been through over the last two years with Covid-19 pandemic,” said Webb. “This includes addressing a lot of the inequities that we have in healthcare across the nation."

In April 2022, Public Health AmeriCorps awarded more than $60 million to 82 programs across the nation which are actively recruiting more than 3,000 full and part-time national service positions. This program will continue to grow over the next four years and organizations can apply to 2023 grants through Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.

Find open AmeriCorps member opportunities and learn more about serving with Public Health AmeriCorps.

