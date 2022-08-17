Whittier Street Health Center to Host Aug. 26th Back to School BBQ

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whittier Street Health Center, a community health center with a mission to serve as a center of excellence that provides high quality and accessible health care and social services that achieve health equity, social justice, and the economic well-being of a diverse patient population, will host a Back to School BBQ on Friday, Aug. 26 at 1290 Tremont Street, Roxbury.

The free event, scheduled from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., is open to our patients and residents and will feature plenty of food and festivities.

In addition, backpacks and school supplies will be provided, while supplies last, for children under the age of 18; parents must have their child/children present in order to claim the items.

"Come join us on Aug. 26 for food, fun, healthy living tips and conversation as we help prepare and look forward to an exciting new school year," said Frederica M. Williams, president and CEO of Whittier Street Health Center.

Whittier Street Health Center is an independently licensed community health care center with a mission of providing high quality, reliable and accessible primary healthcare for diverse populations while promoting wellness and eliminating health and social disparities. A champion of equitable access to high quality, patient-focused care, social justice and economic equity, Whittier Street Health Center is accredited by The Joint Commission (TJC), certified by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) as a Patient-Centered Medical Home, and recognized by the NCQA for its Behavioral Health Integration. Through its locations in Roxbury and North Dorchester, and its Mobile Health Van program, Whittier Street Health Center serves more than 30,000 patients and 20,000 community outreach visits annually; its ethnically and racially diverse patient base is primarily made up of individuals from Roxbury, Dorchester, Jamaica Plain, the South End and greater Boston. Approximately 28% of Whittier's patients are uninsured. Whittier Street Health Center provides a comprehensive array of 40 healthcare programs and services designed to meet the primary health care, behavioral health, and social needs of the community. For more information, please visit www.wshc.org as well as Facebook (www.facebook.com/WhittierStreetHealthCenter), Twitter (@Whittier_Boston), or LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/whittier-street-health-center), or call 617-989-3221. For press inquiries, please contact Nicole Hales at 617-947-7983 or nhales@prfirst.com.

