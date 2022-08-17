America's Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $2.00 on Revenues of $345 Million

ROGERS, Ark., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) today announced its operating results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.



“For the quarter, unit sales volumes were up 2.1% to 15,536 with productivity (retail units sold per dealership per month) flat at 33.6, versus the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Even with significant industry headwinds, namely higher vehicles prices resulting from supply/demand imbalances, especially at lower price points, we saw unit volumes increase. We believe that when supply in our market eventually returns to more normal levels, our productivity will increase as affordability is most certainly keeping many good customers out of the market. We continue to place top priority on efficiently supplying good, mechanically sound vehicles at reasonable prices to our valued customers. When headwinds turn to tailwinds, which will eventually happen, we will be in a great position to take advantage,” said Jeff Williams, Chief Executive Officer. “Revenues were up 23% to $345 million, our second highest revenue quarter in history, with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 being first. We are seeing car prices level off and we expect a gradual flattening as we move forward - better news for consumers.”

“Overall industry credit results are normalizing, and we are seeing customers coming into our market as lending standards tighten above us. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average receivables, were 5.6% for the quarter, flat sequentially and up from 4.3% for the prior year quarter. The prior year quarter was positively affected by stimulus payments and the current quarter was negatively affected by inflationary factors,” said Mr. Williams. “Net charge-off results for the quarter were in line with our prior 5-year average and below the prior 10-year average. Once again, inflation is presenting challenges; however, our customers are benefiting from a robust job market, helping to somewhat offset these pressures. As vehicle prices level off, affordability and resulting sales volume opportunities should improve.”

“We are ever more convinced of our strong, unique place in the used vehicle market and have never been more optimistic about our future. Consumer demand for our offering is high and expected to continue increasing, and we are well-positioned relative to competition. Currently, over half of our sales are to repeat customers who value our service and their peace of mind, at least as much as price,” added Mr. Williams. “In most cases, competitors in the prime and near-prime auto sales and lending markets do not have the infrastructure to serve our high-touch/high-friction customer base, and competitors in our markets have capital constraints that limit full participation. Historically, our strong cash flows, and the availability and cost of debt financing, have been important competitive advantages for us, and we believe they are even more important advantages in the current environment.”

“As we have discussed, growing our customer base, and increasing the productivity of our stores is the best use of our capital. We believe most of our stores should be selling 40-50 vehicles per month and supporting 1,000 or more active customers (we are currently selling 34 vehicles per month and serving 629 customers per dealership). Our capital allocation plan is prioritized to move us in that direction. We now have almost 97,000 active customers, up over 15,000 in the last two years,” added Mr. Williams. “In our shift from a collections company to a sales company good at collections, we are centralizing certain functions of the business, while remaining mindful of the power of the decentralized model. Our model allows general managers to be entrepreneurial, making decisions face-to-face with customers while physically looking at collateral. Additionally, we continue to expect that acquisitions will contribute to our growth as we increase our footprint, and we remain active in looking for acquisition opportunities and are eager to speak with strong operators.”

“We continue to prioritize our investments in areas that will allow us to improve our product and service and operate more efficiently supporting a much larger, more profitable business over time. These initiatives take time and patience but are necessary for us to maximize our powerful position over the longer-term. It is difficult to perfectly time all our investments, but we are certain that investments in our people, digital/technology with emphasis on the utilization of data, procurement/inventory management, and customer experience are critical as we move forward to serve an ever-increasing customer base,” said Mr. Williams. “We currently have only twelve dealerships serving 1,000 or more customers. We have several capital projects in process which are needed so that our physical facilities can support growth. By increasing the ‘funnel’ of potential customers via our new Loan Origination System, we can continue to accelerate our 41-year history of serving more customers at a higher level.”

“We are operating in a challenging environment in terms of availability and price of used vehicles, availability of shops, parts and logistics, a normalizing credit loss environment and record inflation in goods and wages. With that said, our gross profit dollars per retail unit increased 12% over the prior year and are up slightly from the sequential quarter. The increasing sales price (3% sequentially and 20% over prior year quarter) and inflation will continue to put pressure on the gross margin percentage; however, this is beginning to flatten and we will continue to look for ways to improve our efficiencies as we move forward. We continued to leverage our SG&A costs at 14.4% of sales compared to 15.7% for the prior year quarter. The investments we are making in our associates, our technology and other strategic initiatives are essential as we prepare for continued growth and supporting our customers with a great experience in one of the most important aspects of their lives. We believe there will continue to be wage pressures and strong demand for talent moving forward, and our associates are essential to our success,” said Vickie Judy, CFO.

“Interest expense increased $5.3 million over the prior year quarter. This increase is due to higher average borrowings, resulting from our growth, and higher interest rates. As a reminder we completed our inaugural securitization at the end of our fourth quarter. We anticipate that non-recourse debt through securitizations will be a vital piece of funding growth as we move forward. Our total debt to finance receivables was 43.2% at July 31, 2022, and our total debt, net of total cash, to finance receivables was 39.7%1. During the first quarter, we grew finance receivables by $84 million, increased inventory by $30 million, repurchased $5 million of our common stock and funded $8 million in capital expenditures. Our inventory investment at the end of July was higher than normal as we work through reconditioning, parts and shop delays while continuing to provide the dealerships with the proper mix and quantity of retail-ready units. We will continue to look for efficiencies in our inventory processes and improving inventory turns as we move forward. Our operating profitability continues to be solid and we will continue to focus on our cash-on-cash returns and improving operating efficiencies.

“We repurchased 57,856 shares of our common stock during the quarter at an average price of approximately $90 per share for a total of $5.2 million. Since February 2010, we have repurchased 6.8 million shares (58.4% of our outstanding shares on January 31, 2010) at an average price of approximately $43 per share,” added Ms. Judy.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (the “Company”) operates automotive dealerships in twelve states and is one of the largest publicly held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the “Integrated Auto Sales and Finance” segment of the used car market. The Company emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. For more information about America’s Car-Mart, including investor presentations, please visit our website at www.car-mart.com .

America's Car-Mart, Inc. Consolidated Results of Operations (Dollars in thousands) % Change As a % of Sales Three Months Ended 2022 Three Months Ended July 31, vs. July 31, 2022 2021 2021 2022 2021 Operating Data: Retail units sold 15,536 15,219 2.1 % Average number of stores in operation 154 151 2.0 Average retail units sold per store per month 33.6 33.6 - Average retail sales price $ 18,455 $ 15,405 19.8 Total gross profit per retail unit sold $ 6,915 $ 6,175 12.0 Same store revenue growth 21.5 % 46.7 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average finance receivables 5.6 % 4.3 % Total collected (principal, interest and late fees) $ 148,221 $ 130,929 13.2 Average total collected per active customer per month $ 516 $ 487 6.0 Average percentage of finance receivables-current (excl. 1-2 day) 80.4 % 84.0 % Average down-payment percentage 5.4 % 6.9 % Period End Data: Stores open 154 151 2.0 % Accounts over 30 days past due 3.6 % 3.3 % Active customer count 96,899 91,158 6.3 Finance receivables, gross $ 1,185,276 $ 890,467 33.1 Weighted average total contract term 44.0 38.7 13.7 % Statements of Operations: Revenues: Sales $ 300,540 $ 246,742 21.8 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Interest income 44,342 33,587 32.0 14.8 13.6 Total 344,882 280,329 23.0 114.8 113.6 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 193,115 152,764 26.4 64.3 61.9 Selling, general and administrative 43,234 38,800 11.4 14.4 15.7 Provision for credit losses 82,903 54,108 53.2 27.6 21.9 Interest expense 7,345 1,982 270.6 2.4 0.8 Depreciation and amortization 1,151 915 25.8 0.4 0.4 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 8 2 - - - Total 327,756 248,571 31.9 109.1 100.7 Income before taxes 17,126 31,758 5.7 12.9 Provision for income taxes 3,884 6,791 1.3 2.8 Net income $ 13,242 $ 24,967 4.4 10.1 Dividends on subsidiary preferred stock $ (10 ) $ (10 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 13,232 $ 24,957 Earnings per share: Basic $ 2.08 $ 3.78 Diluted $ 2.00 $ 3.57 Weighted average number of shares used in calculation: Basic 6,373,326 6,604,194 Diluted 6,601,586 6,997,935





America's Car-Mart, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet and Other Data (Dollars in thousands) July 31, April 30, July 31, 2022 2022 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,362 $ 6,916 $ 2,719 Restricted cash from collections on auto finance receivables $ 37,521 $ 35,671 $ - Finance receivables, net $ 919,458 $ 854,290 $ 688,593 Inventory $ 145,181 $ 115,302 $ 97,031 Total assets $ 1,248,273 $ 1,145,312 $ 900,750 Revolving lines of credit, net $ 188,921 $ 44,670 $ 271,824 Non-recourse notes payable, net $ 323,105 $ 395,986 $ - Treasury stock $ 297,421 $ 292,225 $ 269,145 Total equity $ 480,681 $ 469,366 $ 421,881 Shares outstanding 6,367,605 6,371,977 6,560,097 Book value per outstanding share $ 75.55 $ 73.72 $ 64.37 Finance receivables: Principal balance $ 1,185,276 $ 1,101,497 $ 890,467 Deferred revenue - accident protection plan (46,896 ) (43,936 ) (35,788 ) Deferred revenue - service contract (53,459 ) (48,555 ) (30,706 ) Allowance for credit losses (265,818 ) (247,207 ) (201,874 ) Finance receivables, net of allowance and deferred revenue $ 819,103 $ 761,799 $ 622,099 Allowance as % of principal balance net of deferred revenue 24.5 % 24.5 % 24.5 % Changes in allowance for credit losses: Three months ended July 31, 2022 2021 Balance at beginning of period $ 247,207 $ 184,418 Provision for credit losses 82,903 54,108 Charge-offs, net of collateral recovered (64,292 ) (36,652 ) Balance at end of period $ 265,818 $ 201,874









America's Car-Mart, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended July 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net income $ 13,242 $ 24,967 Provision for credit losses 82,903 54,108 Losses on claims for accident protection plan 6,108 4,518 Depreciation and amortization 1,151 915 Finance receivable originations (287,416 ) (234,893 ) Finance receivable collections 103,879 97,342 Inventory (521 ) 683 Deferred accident protection plan revenue 2,960 3,084 Deferred service contract revenue 4,904 6,600 Income taxes, net 3,478 6,147 Other 10,238 5,134 Net cash used in operating activities (59,074 ) (31,395 ) Investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment and other (8,248 ) (1,689 ) Net cash used in investing activities (8,248 ) (1,689 ) Financing activities: Change in revolving credit facility, net 144,037 45,780 Payments on non-recourse notes payable (74,532 ) - Change in cash overdrafts 1,108 (316 ) Debt issuance costs (90 ) - Purchase of common stock (5,195 ) (11,618 ) Dividend payments (10 ) (10 ) Exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock 1,300 (926 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 66,618 32,910 Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ (704 ) $ (174 )







