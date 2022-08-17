Technological Advancements & Rising Eye Disorders Pushing Sales of Optical Coherence Tomography Machines: Fact.MR Analysis

Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global optical coherence tomography (OCT) for ophthalmology market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 580 million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 6% through 2026, according to the detailed industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



An advanced method used for high-resolution cross-sectional imaging is optical coherence tomography. Similar to ultrasound imaging, optical coherence tomography is a sort of non-invasive imaging technique. Coherent light is used in this technique to take photographs in both, two and three dimensions. This technique is employed to examine translucent tissues.

Furthermore, this technique is utilized to analyse data from the field of ophthalmology and track the health of the retina. The two main advantages of optical coherence tomography during a biopsy are high-resolution imaging and great penetration depth. Real-time photographs of tissue can be produced using this technology. As a result, it can be applied to ocular biopsy and can lower biopsy-related simple mistakes.

For Critical Insights on Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for Ophthalmology Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7618

The market is anticipated to rise as a result of ongoing innovation and the development of newer technologies, as well as higher demand from new biomedical application fields such as medication delivery, rising demand for early illness diagnosis, and rising prevalence of eye ailments.

However, the lack of benevolent reimbursement regulations and clinical data may impede industry expansion over the next few years. High-resolution cross-sectional imaging is made possible by the developing technology known as optical coherence tomography.

Which Regions are Expected to Generate High Revenue for OCT Ophthalmology Equipment Manufacturers?

“Asia Pacific Profitable Region for OCT Equipment Producers Due to Rapidly Developing Healthcare Sector”

The increasing cases of diabetic retinopathy in the North America region as well as the increased use of retinopathy for macular degeneration, retinal diseases, and glaucoma can be attributed to the region's dominant position in the global optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market.

In Europe, vision impairment is a prevalent problem. The prevalence of such issues could rise in the future due to a rapidly increasing rate of the senior population in the region. The severity of vision impairments can range from minor vision anomalies to total blindness.

To learn more about Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for Ophthalmology Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7618

Key Segments Covered in the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for Ophthalmology Industry Survey

By Product :



Conventional OCT Systems

Handheld OCT Systems Integrated OCT Systems





By Application :



Clinical

Industrial



By End User :



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres Ophthalmic Clinics Semiconductor Industries Chemical & Polymer Industries Automotive Industry



By Region :



North America

Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape

The biggest suppliers of OCT systems are battling to keep up with the high demand while also looking for fresh ways to increase their footprints, such as mergers & acquisitions and partnerships with like-minded market participants.

The next-generation EnFocus intraoperative OCT system from Leica Microsystems was launched in November 2020 to support surgical workflow and assist ophthalmic surgeons in achieving surgical perfection through anterior and posterior section surgeries.

Abbott unveiled its first virtual reality solution for optical coherence tomography in 2020. Cardiologists will use this for training purposes.

The release of 3D Maestro2 was announced by TOPCON Canada Inc. in 2019. An optical coherence tomography system can also perform optical coherence tomography angiography in the spectrum domain.



Get Customization on Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for Ophthalmology Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7618

Key players in the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for Ophthalmology Market

Agfa Healthcare

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Heidelberg Engineering GmbH

Imalux Corp.

Michelson Diagnostics

Novacam Technologies, Inc.

Key Takeaways from Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for Ophthalmology Market Study

Conventional OCT system sales are expected to expand at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2026.

Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) and 3D imaging are combined in handheld OCT equipment to aid in the early diagnosis of a variety of eye illnesses, such as macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma.

The incidence of choroidal and retinal illnesses is increasing rapidly, which will increase the number of products that ophthalmologists use for imaging and diagnosing.

Since a majority of manufacturers are heavily concentrated in North America and Europe, revisions and the introduction of new technologies are anticipated to drive the growth of the optical coherence tomography market in these regions over the coming years.

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Healthcare Domain

Guidewires Market - Advancements in guidewire tip technologies have increased the adoption of interventional radiology techniques in image-guided diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Interventional radiology has significantly improved patient recovery outcomes.

Asthma Treatment Market - Demand prospects for asthma therapeutics are likely to gain strength, owing to increasing awareness among patients regarding this condition. This should have led to linear growth of the asthma treatment market; however, a spurt in the sales of generic drugs, thriving on the back of patent expiration of branded drugs, is projected to limit market potential.

Benzodiazepine Drugs Market - The trend of developing generic drugs holds relevance for prominent players such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Mylan N.V., who generate a sizeable revenue (around 58% market share) through the sales of generic products.

Audiological Devices Market - The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) advocates that auditory impairments account for the 3rd largest physical condition among people. Gradual hearing loss affects people of all ages, with varying degrees of deafness.

Breast Surgery Retractors Market - Technological advancements in the areas of design and interface are expected to offer better usability to surgeons. On the back of these factors, the global breast surgery retractors market is projected to grow at a very modest CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Breast Pumps Market - Rising insurance coverage for breast pumps, growth in awareness about breastfeeding and advancements in breast pump technologies are also poised to steer the global breast pumps market towards a positive growth trajectory.

Addiction Treatment Market - Addiction to various substances has been a major problem across the world. Abuse of substances such as alcohol, marijuana, cocaine, prescription medicine, tobacco, and others inflict debilitating damage to the human body. Out of these, tobacco consumption, mostly in the form of cigarette smoking, is a leading cause of death in the world.

Contraceptives Market - The contraceptive devices segment shall contribute to the maximum growth of the contraceptives market. Contraceptive Devices are expected to account for more than 50% of the total contraceptives market share.

Genetic Testing Services Market - Genetic testing services have come to be widely used for many applications in the fields of oncology, obstetrics and ancestry as well. These services are purported to assist clinicians and patients to identify hereditary factors leading to the outbreak of the diseases mentioned above

Immunoassay Market - The global immunoassay market is forecast to grow at a 6% value CAGR, during the forecast period 2022-2032, reaching a market value of US$ 53 Billion. In 2021, the market was valued at US$ 28 Billion, and is likely to reach US$ 29.6 Billion in 2022, registering a Y-o-Y growth rate of 5.7%.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter