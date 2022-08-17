Nurraysa Global launches its magic lipstick organically made from Marula Oil.

KUANTAN, PAHANG DARUL MAKMUR, MALAYSIA, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurraysa Global is a Malaysian cosmetic brand that offers beauty products made from halal collagen. In the latest expansion, Nurrasya Global has introduced its magic lipstick organically made from Marula Oil. The beauty products of Nurraysa Global are one of the best-selling ablution-friendly products since it was released in 2015.

Magic Lipstick, produced by Nurraysa, is one of the most popular products in Malaysia. It is an entirely organic product, derived from natural ingredients, and meant to give the lips that classic brightness and nourish them with all the necessary ingredients. The product is named "Our Hotset" and is designed to keep the customers in mind and their desirable appearances.

The clients of Nurraysa Global often complain of dry lips and that regular lip care products don't help. Therefore, the Organic Marula Oil exclusively produced by Nurraysa Global is the perfect companion product in the set, in the team's experience.

The founder of Nurraysa Global, Nur Aini Zolkepeli, says,

"It is presented with two tons of color, the skin is not streaked and oily even under the scorching sun. Its contents are enriched with omega-rich Marula oil, which moisturizes the skin and is anti-ageing. It also yields the benefits of olive oil and jojoba which is 'noncomedogenic' and does not clog pores."

Magic Lipstick does not contain lead that can blacken the lips of those who wear lipstick every day. It also helps moisturize the lips and make them fresh and beautiful with a smile. It is proven an effective beauty product for women who want to appear radiant and confident in their upcoming events.

Furthermore, due to their diligent customer services and organically made beauty products, Nurraysa Global has gained a footing in a relatively short period by offering quality products.

About Nurraysa Global

Nurraysa Global has, over the years, established itself as one of the leading brands of Halal beauty products. The company focuses on quality, implying that despite the "Halal" label, women of the Muslim world can be assured of a superior product, whether a stick of Magic lipstick or any other beauty product. The brand's success in the industry is evident from its rapid growth since it was established in 2014.

The founder of the company - Nur Aini Zolkepeli

Puan Hajjah Nur Aini Binti Zolkepel created the Nurraysa to generate Halal beauty products for women. After considerable experience in the industry, the founder has expanded its company's product line to over 50 products, including food, cosmetics, beverages, and clothing. Each product stays true to the brand's original vision of producing halal items that Muslim women can use.

Intending users and potential customers must visit the website for further information on their organically made Halal beauty produ