Meta ETH Launches as a Low Tax Rewards Token of Ethereum

London, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta ETH, a token based on the second largest cryptocurrency ETH is launched as a highly unique BSC rewards token. ETH is on the brink of completing the unification of the Proof of Consensus layer with the existing execution layer. This will transform the entirety of the asset, driving a 90% drop in new ETH issuance and a more than 99% reduction in the network's electricity consumption.

By rewarding the holders in ETH, Meta ETH seeks to provide a long-term passive income of a powerhouse cryptocurrency. Holders of Meta ETH will be able to track their ETH rewards on the custom-built D’App.





Tokenomics:



Token Name: Meta ETH

Token Symbol: METAETH

Decimals: 18

Network: Binance Smart Chain

Specification: BEP 20

Smart Contract Address: 0xdaF61750A9a34e9d70594a6aa6681874Ca064b54

Softcap: 100

Hardcap: 200

Total Supply: Meta ETH will have a total supply of 1,000,000,000 (1 billion) Meta ETH tokens.

Liquidity Lock: The liquidity will be locked for 6 months.

Transactions Tax: Every Meta ETH transaction (buys and sells) has an automatic 4% Buy and Sell tax

Roadmap:

Phase 1:



3000 Telegram members

Website Deployed

Socials live

Full KYC and Audit obtained

Organic Marketing Push

Detailed Whitepaper

Pre Launch AMA

Phase 2:



6000 Telegram members

Listing CMC / CG

Big Influencer marketing push

3000 holders

Frequent Giveaways

Phase 3:



Certik audit

Real-life Utility development

Major partnerships

CEX listing on top exchanges

Website: https://metaethbsc.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/MetaETH

Whitepaper: https://metaethbsc.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MetaETHWhitepaper.pdf

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not an investment advice. Please do your own research.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Maurice Black

Company Name: Meta Eth

Email: contact@metaethbsc.com

City: London

Country: UK

Website: https://metaethbsc.com/



Newsroom: socials.submitmypressrelease.com