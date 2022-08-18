Ampio Class Action Complaint Filed: Johnson Fistel, Globally-Recognized Law Firm Encourages Shareholders to Submit Their AMPE Losses

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Ampio") (NYSE American: AMPE). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired the stock between December 29, 2020 and August 3, 2022. Investors are hereby notified that they have until October 17, 2022 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.



What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

To join this action, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/ampio-ampe-class-action

There is no cost or obligation to you.

The action arises out of the Company's misstatements regarding the ability of Ampion, its lead product, to treat individuals with inflammatory conditions including, but not limited to, severe osteoarthritis of the knee ("OAK"). Beginning in 2010 until approximately March 2022, Ampio conducted numerous clinical trials and analyses to determine Ampion's efficacy. Despite confidentially advertising on numerous occasions that Ampion demonstrated statistically significant decrease in pain associated in symptomatic moderate-severe OAK, the Company failed to bring Ampion to market. On May 16, 2022, the Company announced it had formed a special committee to conduct internal investigations focusing on the statistical analysis of Ampio's AP-013 clinical trial and unauthorized provision of Ampion, which had not yet been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Then, on August 3, 2022, Ampio revealed that "senior staff were aware, at the time of the per-protocol interim analysis in March 2020, that the AP-103 trial did not demonstrate efficacy for Ampion on its co-primary endpoints of pain and function, and that these persons did not fully report the results of the AP-103 trial and the timing of unblinding of data from the AP-103 trial."

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Ampio class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Ampio class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. For more information regarding the lead plaintiff process please refer to https://www.johnsonfistel.com/lead-plaintiff-deadlines .

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.