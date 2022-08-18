Alm. Brand A/S - Financial Calendar

| Source: ALM Brand A/S ALM Brand A/S

København Ø, DENMARK

Financial Calendar

The following dates for announcement of financial reporting and holding of general meeting have been set:

10 November 2022        Interim Report Q3 2022

9 February 2023        Preliminary statement of financial results 2022

2 March 2023        Annual report 2022

26 April 2023        Annual General Meeting

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Head of Investor Relations        Senior Investor Relations Officer
Mads Thinggaard         Mikael Bo Larsen
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469        Mobile no. +45 5143 8002

