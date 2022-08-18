Alm. Brand A/S - Financial Calendar

Financial Calendar
The following dates for announcement of financial reporting and holding of general meeting have been set:
10 November 2022 Interim Report Q3 2022
9 February 2023 Preliminary statement of financial results 2022
2 March 2023 Annual report 2022
26 April 2023 Annual General Meeting
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Head of Investor Relations Senior Investor Relations Officer
Mads Thinggaard Mikael Bo Larsen
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469 Mobile no. +45 5143 8002
