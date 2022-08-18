Construction contract in Norway (detached houses in Oslo)

English Estonian

On 17 August 2022, Merko Bygg AS, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and Holmenveien 37 AS, part of Pecunia AS group, entered into a contract for the construction three detached houses at Holmenveien 37 in Oslo.

The contract value is approximately EUR 3.0 million, plus value added tax. The works will be performed from September 2022 until August 2023.

Merko Bygg AS ( merkobygg.no/en ) is Norwegian construction company, which offers general construction services. The company is part of AS Merko Ehitus group since 2016.

Additional information: Merko Bygg AS, CEO Arne Austad, tel. +47 4738 8380.

