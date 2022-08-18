Alation Welcomes Tim Harford OBE as Keynote Speaker at revAlation in London

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation Inc ., the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions , today announced that revAlation, its flagship industry conference for data professionals across EMEA, will take place on 4th October and 5th October at County Hall, London . The two-day event will feature data networking opportunities, data training, and keynotes from award winning economist, journalist, and broadcaster Tim Harford, and Chief Data Officer of The Very Group, Steve Pimblett.



Tim Harford is a bestselling author of books about economics and data, and the writer of the award-winning Financial Times column, The Undercover Economist. Harford will keynote the event and discuss how to use data and economics in everyday life.

Steve Pimblett is the Chief Data Officer at leading UK and Ireland online retailer, The Very Group. Pimblett is an experienced data professional, having previously worked as the former Associate Director of Data at MoneySupermarket.com and as the Chief Data Officer at British connected vehicle start-up, WeJo. In his keynote, he will discuss driving cultural change and improving data governance at The Very Group.

revAlation will bring together data professionals in-person to showcase how Alation can help organisations drive data culture . The first day of the conference includes an intensive, hands-on workshop led by Alation experts. Attendees will learn to use specific tools, techniques, and tips to master Active Data Governance using Alation Data Catalog .

On the second day of the conference, Alation CEO and co-founder, Satyen Sangani , will present Alation’s market vision. Chief Product Officer, Raj Gossain , will present the company's roadmap for the future of data. The event will also play host to a series of customer success panels. Customers from a range of organisations, from major online retailers to one of the largest energy companies in Europe, will share stories about how they are using Alation to build data cultures and embrace data-driven decision-making.

“We are excited to host two exceptional keynotes at revAlation and provide attendees with an understanding of how data impacts every aspect of their lives and their organizations,” said Satyen Sangani, CEO and Co-Founder of Alation. “This conference is the perfect forum for the industry to see how Alation has helped drive transformation at The Very Group, Sainsbury’s, FLSmidth, and Munich Re.”

For more information and to register for revAlation London, click here .

Alation is the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions including data search & discovery, data governance, data stewardship, analytics, and digital transformation. Alation's initial offering dominates the data catalog market. Thanks to its powerful Behavioral Analysis Engine, inbuilt collaboration capabilities, and open interfaces, Alation combines machine learning with human insight to successfully tackle even the most demanding challenges in data and metadata management. More than 400 enterprises drive data culture, improve decision making, and realize business outcomes with Alation including AbbVie, Allianz Global Investors, American Family Insurance, Autozone, Cisco, Draft Kings, Exelon, Fifth Third Bank, Finnair, General Mills, Munich Re, NASDAQ, Parexel, Pfizer, Salesforce, Virgin Australia, and Vistaprint.

