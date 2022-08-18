Proactive news headlines including Galileo Mining, Aeris Resources, Dart Mining and Surefire Resources

Sydney, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has kicked off diamond drilling at the Callisto palladium-platinum-gold-rhodium-copper-nickel discovery, part of the company’s 100% owned Norseman Project in Western Australia. Click here

Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) has more than trebled its gold and silver resource inventory in an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Constellation deposit, situated within the Tritton tenement package in New South Wales. Click here

Dart Mining NL (ASX:DTM) has fielded sizeable soil copper and gold anomalies from rock samples collected across the Granite Flat Copper-Gold Project in Victoria, further strengthening recent soil sampling and drilling results. Click here

Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN) has begun to incorporate data from a round of reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling programs on the 100%-owned Victory Bore Vanadium Project in Western Australia into a pre-feasibility study (PFS). Click here

Legacy Minerals Ltd (ASX:LGM) has fielded high-grade gold assays from the initial results of its geochemistry campaign across the Bauloora low-sulphidation epithermal-style gold-silver project in New South Wales. Click here

Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) and its partner the University of Western Australia (UWA) have received positive screening results from the third batch of MDMA analogues sent to Eurofins for analysis. Click here

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has identified three areas for induced polarisation (IP) surveys targeting potential nickel-copper-PGE (Ni-Cu-PGE) mineralisation from its Narndee nickel exploration program in Western Australia. Click here

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) is raising approximately $20.4 million to underpin its next phase of growth at its 100%-owned Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) near Leonora in Western Australia. Click here

Prescient Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:PTX) is set to accelerate the development and commercialisation of a highly scalable version of its OmniCAR cell therapy platform following an agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO). Click here

International Graphite Ltd (ASX:IG6) has installed pilot-scale micronising and spheroidising equipment for the production of graphite battery anode material at its downstream processing facility in Collie, Western Australia. Click here

Cobre Ltd (ASX:CBE) said its exploration licences in the Kalahari Copper Belt, one of the most prospective areas in the world for copper exploration, have been renewed by Botswana's Department of Mines, subject to a binding earn-in agreement with Kalahari Metals Ltd (KML). Click here

